EUR/USD clings to mild gains near 1.0850 as ECB, Fed hawks jostle amid recession concerns

- EUR/USD grinds higher around intraday top as it braces for the second consecutive weekly gain.
- Although Fed officials also sync the tune with ECB hawks, hopes of shorter recession in Europe favor bulls.
- Downbeat US data renew economic fears surrounding the world’s largest economy and probe DXY bulls.
- ECB President Lagarde’s speech, Fed talks before the pre-FOMC blackout will be crucial for clear directions.
EUR/USD bulls do keep the reins around 1.0840 as they aim for the second weekly gain in a row during early Friday.
The major currency pair’s latest gains could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad weakness, as well as optimism surrounding the old continent, namely Eurozone. It’s worth noting, however, that the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials seem to challenge the upside momentum of late.
Although European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday, “We're in a period of economic contraction,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde stated that economic news has become much more positive. Adding strength to the cautious optimism were comments from ECB’s Lagarde as she said, “We may only see a small contraction in the Eurozone,” as well as, “Will stay the course with rate hikes”.
It should be noted that ECB policymaker Klaas Knot was too aggressive and stated that the ECB is planning to hike by 50 bps multiple times. On the same line was the latest statement of the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts. “A large number of members initially expressed a preference for increasing the key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points,” mentioned ECB Accounts the previous day.
On the other hand, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said that the US central bank has more rate hikes ahead and sees signs inflationary pressures might be starting to cool off from torrid levels. Late Thursday, Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said that it will take time and resolve to get high inflation down to the fed's 2% target. The policymaker also added, “The policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time.” Additionally, Boston Fed President Collins signaled that the baseline remains that the effective fed funds rate should settle slightly above 5.0%, implying three more 25bp rate rises.
It should, however, be noted that the Fed policymakers’ hawkish play fail to get many accolades amid mixed data. That said, the US Unemployment Claims dropped to the lowest levels since late April 2022, to 190K for the week ended on January 13 versus 214K expected and 205K prior. Further, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Index improved to -8.9 for January compared to -11.0 market forecasts and -13.7 previous readings. However, US Building Permits eased in December to 1.33M MoM versus 1.37M consensus and 1.351M prior while the Housing Starts also dropped to 1.382M during the stated month from 1.401M in November, versus 1.359M expected. Previously, the downbeat US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) raised fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy after the softer wage growth and activity data flashed earlier.
Elsewhere, sluggish moves of the key US Treasury bond yields and mild gains of the S&P 500 Futures also exert downside pressure on the US Dollar’s haven demand and propel the EUR/USD prices.
Looking forward, EUR/USD traders should pay attention to ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the Fed policymakers’ last appearances before the pre-Fed blackout period, starting from Saturday. Should the ECB hawks weigh more than their Fed counterparts, the major currency pair could end up refreshing the monthly high.
Technical analysis
Wednesday’s Doji candlestick on the Daily chart joins the following run-up by the EUR/USD pair to keep buyers hopeful of crossing the latest peak surrounding 1.0890.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.0829
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0699
|Daily SMA50
|1.0561
|Daily SMA100
|1.0223
|Daily SMA200
|1.031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.084
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0782
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0868
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0639
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0804
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.091
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6900 amid PBOC's status-quo
AUD/USD has not displayed a meaningful response despite the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) maintaining its Loan Prime Rate this month. The Aussie is clinging to gains above 0.6900 amid a subdued US Dollar and an upbeat mood. Pre-Chinese New Year trading could extend further.
EUR/USD clings to mild gains near 1.0850 as ECB, Fed hawks jostle amid recession concerns
EUR/USD bulls do keep the reins around 1.0840 as they aim for the second weekly gain in a row during early Friday. The major currency pair’s latest gains could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad weakness, as well as optimism surrounding the old continent, namely Eurozone.
Gold faces barricades above $1,930 amid hawkish Fed chatters
Gold price is witnessing selling pressure in sustaining above the critical resistance of $1,930.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is struggling to extend gains as hawkish commentaries from various Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
Hedera Hashgraph will continue to outperform the crypto market?
HBAR price has outperformed nearly all the cryptocurrencies this year, as the scalable smart-contract token has risen 73% since January 1. The impulsive incline has only witnessed four insignificant red days, with less than 2% lost in market value on each pullback.
US economy is losing momentum. A recession around the corner?
Retail sales and industrial production fell more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes. The recent bunch of economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.