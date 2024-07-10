- EUR/USD holds gains tight range above 1.0800 due to multiple tailwinds.
- Fed Powell’s caution on the US labor market pushes the US Dollar on the backfoot.
- The Euro gains as the far right’s defeat eases upside risks to widening French financial crisis.
EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0800 in Wednesday’s European session after a modest corrective move from an almost four-week high of 1.0850. The major currency pair shifts to the sidelines as investors await the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which will be published on Thursday.
Economists expect that core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, grew steadily by 0.2% and 3.4% on a monthly and annual basis, respectively, in June. Annual headline inflation is estimated to have decelerated to 3.1% from May’s reading of 3.3%, while the monthly figure is expected to have grown by 0.1% after remaining unchanged previously.
The inflation data will provide cues as to whether current expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting are appropriate.
Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled in his commentaries at the semi-annual Congressional testimony on Tuesday that rate cuts are not appropriate until policymakers gain significant confidence that inflation is on course to return to the desired rate of 2%.
However, Powell warned about easing US economic strength as the labor market loses momentum. Powell said "Labor market conditions have cooled considerably compared to where they were two years ago," and added that the US “is no longer an overheated economy.”
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD gains as ECB’s subsequent rate-cut bets ease
- EUR/USD holds onto gains above 1.0800, inspired by a weak US Dollar (USD) and a decent recovery in the Euro, as the Marine Le Pen-led far-right National Rally fails to gain an absolute majority in French elections. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, faces pressure to extend recovery above 105.20.
- The far-right misses an outright majority despite leading in the first round, resulting in diminished fears of a widening French financial crisis. However, uncertainty about fiscal adjustments and the distribution of ministries remains high as the economy will be administered by a coalition government. Economists expect French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance will join hands with the left wing, also known as the New Popular Front, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
- Meanwhile, sliding expectations of subsequent rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) keep the Euro on the front foot. ECB policymakers continue to refrain from committing to a pre-defined rate-cut path, with fears that an aggressive policy expansionary stance could reverse the disinflation process.
- On Tuesday, ECB governing council member and Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta said the central bank could gradually reduce interest rates without any hiatus to slowing inflationary pressures. Panetta added that policy tightening done in the past is still impacting demand, output, and inflation.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD steadies above 1.0800
EUR/USD trades in a tight range slightly above the round-level support of 1.0800 as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the US CPI report for June. The major currency pair stabilizes above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which trade around 1.0750 and 1.0770, respectively. The overall trend of the shared currency pair has also strengthened as it has jumped above the 200-day EMA, which trades around 1.0800.
A Symmetrical Triangle formation on the daily timeframe exhibits a sharp volatility contraction, which indicates low volume and narrow ticks.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches 60.00. Should the bullish momentum be triggered if it breaks above 60.00?
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drifts above 1.0800 amid a cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800 in the early European session on Wednesday. The pair lacks a clear directional bias amid a cautious market mood and a steady US Dollar. The focus remains on speeches from ECB and Fed officials, including Fed Chair Powell.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2800, as focus shifts to more Fedspeak
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2800 early Wednesday, A pause in the US Dollar rebound and a tepid risk sentiment keep the pair oscillating in a narrow range. All eyes now turn to the second day of Fed Chair Powell's testimony and speeches by several other Fed policymakers.
Gold recovers despite Powell’s shyness to name his date
Powell makes signs that the Fed is weighing a rate cut but is too shy to name a date. The uncertainty dampens volatility for the interest-rate-sensitive precious metal. Gold edges higher as global central bank buying remains buoyant despite PBoC’s absence.
Bitcoin eyes upside move on bullish technicals
Bitcoin price action shows a bullish divergence on the momentum indicators, signaling a bullish move. Ethereum finds support around the key level at $2,817, with an impending rally eyed.
Inflation no longer the only risk to economy, says Powell
In the first day of his semiannual testimony before Senators, Powell said – for the first time in three years – that inflation is no longer the only threat to the US economy but the cooling jobs market also is.