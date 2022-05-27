- The shared currency is about to finish the week with 1.66%.
- US Core PCE rose by 4.9% YoY, lower than March’s 5.1% reading; will the Fed diminish the speed of rate hikes?
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Its long-term bias remains bearish, but a rally towards 1.0800 in the near term is on the cards.
The EUR/USD reached a fresh four-week high, around 1.0765, but in the last hour, retreated some 30 pips, as the New York session wanes, on an upbeat trading session, courtesy of positive US data. At 1.0735, the EUR/USD is set to record weekly gains of 1.66% amidst a week full of ECB officials’ hawkish commentary and mixed US economic data.
US inflation eases some, and further ECB hawkish commentary lifts the EUR/USD
On Friday, the US Commerce Department unveiled inflation figures for the country. The Fed’s favorite gauge, the Core PCE for April, increased by 4.9% YoY, aligned with forecasts but lower than the March reading. That easied investors’ worries regarding an aggressive US central bank, with some of its members, like St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, expecting rates to finish in the 3.25-3.50% range.
In fact, during the week, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic, usually a hawk, commented that once the Fed is done with 50 bps increases in the June and July meeting, it might pause as they assess the economy’s reaction.
In the meantime, the EUR/USD jumped on the release, towards 1.0750, though retraced the move, dipping towards 1.0700. However, in the middle of the North American session, the EUR/USD recovered some ground and settled above April’s 2020 lows of 1.0727.
Meanwhile, during the European session, the Bundesbank President and ECB member Joachim Nagel said that he believes the first-rate raise move should come in July, with more to follow in the second half of 2022. He added that inflation would not fall overnight, and it could take some time.
Next week, the Eurozone macroeconomic docket will feature Headline Inflation for Germany and the Euro area. Both headline figures are expected to rise to new highs, but core EU inflation is foreseen to fall to 3.4%. Another event triggering EUR/USD traders’ reaction would be the EU Council Meeting.
On the US front, the docket will reveal the May ISM Manufacturing and the Business related PMIs, Fed speakers, and employment data on the US front.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD advanced in the day and pierced the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.0746, pushing towards 1.0765 (new weekly highs). However, EUR/USD bulls’ failure to sustain the rally dragged spot prices below the abovementioned. However, they could remain hopeful as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56 persists in bullish territory, aiming higher.
That said, the EUR/USD’s first resistance would be the 50-DMA. A break above would expose the March 7 low-turned-resistance at 1.0805, followed by April’s 21 high at 1.0936.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0735
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0556
|Daily SMA50
|1.0755
|Daily SMA100
|1.1001
|Daily SMA200
|1.1264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0732
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0663
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0774
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays in the lower half of its daily range but continues to trade above 1.0700 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.9% in April as expected, making it difficult for the dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD trades above 1.2600 as dollar struggles to find demand
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600 and remains on track to end the week in positive territory. The greenback struggles to attract investors after the data from the US showed that PCE inflation softened in April.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, holds above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction in the second half of the day on Friday and declined toward the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a modest rebound on the US PCE inflation data, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 support expands with Binance and Kraken welcoming the airdrop, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA fork proposal has passed with 65.5% votes, Revival Plan 2 in action without algorithmic stablecoin UST. LUNA price could wipe out losses incurred by holders in the colossal crash of LUNC and UST.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!