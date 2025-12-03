TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD climbs toward six-week highs as weak US data pressures the Dollar

  • EUR/USD extends gains toward six-week highs as the US Dollar stays pressured by dovish Fed expectations.
  • ISM Services PMI beats expectations, but underlying components point to softer demand and weak hiring.
  • Traders now turn to Friday’s PCE inflation report, the final key release before the Fed’s interest rate decision.
EUR/USD climbs toward six-week highs as weak US data pressures the Dollar
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) trades on the front foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday as the Greenback remains under sustained selling pressure amid dovish Federal Reserve expectations, while traders digest the latest US services sector data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1660 after briefly climbing to its highest level since October 20, near 1.1675.

The latest ISM Services PMI report offered a mixed picture of US economic momentum. The headline Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose slightly to 52.6 in November from 52.4, beating the consensus forecast of 52.1 and signalling a steady expansion in activity.

However, the underlying details were less encouraging. New Orders came in at 52.9, down from 56.2 but remaining in expansion territory and above its 12-month average of 51.7%. The Employment Index contracted for a sixth straight month at 48.9, though it improved from October’s 48.2. The Prices Index eased to 65.4 from 70.0, its lowest since April.

Earlier in the day, the final S&P Global US Services PMI figures also pointed to moderating activity. The Services PMI slipped to 54.1, down from October’s 54.8 and below the flash estimate of 55.0, marking a five-month low.

The Composite PMI eased to 54.2, compared with a flash reading of 54.8 and October’s 54.8. The survey highlighted the strongest rise in new business this year, improving confidence following the end of the government shutdown, and an uptick in employment.

Attention also turned to labour-market signals after the latest ADP Employment Change report pointed to renewed softness in private hiring. Private-sector employment fell by 32,000 in November, sharply missing expectations for a 5,000 increase, while October’s figure was revised higher to a 47,000 gain from the initially reported 42,000.

Taken together, the softer momentum across the services sector and renewed weakness in private hiring have reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will proceed with a rate cut at next week’s monetary policy meeting.

With the Dollar already on the back foot, traders now look ahead to Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which will serve as the final key input before policymakers deliver their decision.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.33%-0.81%-0.28%-0.19%-0.45%-0.44%-0.29%
EUR0.33%-0.48%0.04%0.13%-0.12%-0.11%0.04%
GBP0.81%0.48%0.52%0.62%0.36%0.37%0.52%
JPY0.28%-0.04%-0.52%0.09%-0.16%-0.15%0.00%
CAD0.19%-0.13%-0.62%-0.09%-0.25%-0.25%-0.10%
AUD0.45%0.12%-0.36%0.16%0.25%0.01%0.16%
NZD0.44%0.11%-0.37%0.15%0.25%-0.01%0.15%
CHF0.29%-0.04%-0.52%-0.00%0.10%-0.16%-0.15%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1650 after mixed US data

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1650 after mixed US data

EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades in positive territory above 1.1650 on Wednesday as the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground after mixed data releases from the US. Private sector employment contracted in November but the ISM Services PMI data showed on going expansion in the service sector.

GBP/USD hits three-week highs past 1.3300

GBP/USD hits three-week highs past 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond on Wednesday, or new multi-week tops. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance following the latest data releases, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold retreats from session highs, holds above $4,200

Gold retreats from session highs, holds above $4,200

Gold struggles to attract buyers and retreats toward $4,210 after setting a session-high above $4,240. A broadly upbeat tone in equity markets is weighing on the safe-haven metal, but ongoing weakness hurting the Greenback is helping he precious metal keep its losses in check.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers