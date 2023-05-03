EUR/USD climbs to weekly highs past 1.1040, focus remains on Fed

- EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s move above the 1.1000 mark.
- The Unemployment Rate in the euro area dropped in March.
- The ADP report, FOMC event come next in the calendar.
The single currency extends the bid bias and lifts EUR/USD to fresh weekly highs in the 1.1045/50 band on Wednesday.
EUR/USD looks strong ahead of Fed
EUR/USD advances for the second session in a row and looks to consolidate the recent breakout of the psychological 1.1000 hurdle on the back of further weakness surrounding the greenback ahead of the FOMC gathering due later in the NA session.
On this key event, investors already priced in a 25 bps rate hike, although the subsequent press conference by Chair J. Powell will be in the centre of the debate following the Committee’s interest rate decision.
Moving forward, the pair is seen facing increasing volatility in light of the key ECB meeting on Thursday, where the central bank is also seen raising the policy rate by 25 bps, although there is a small possibility of a larger hike (50 bps?).
In the domestic calendar, the Unemployment Rate in the broader Euroland ticked lower to 6.5% in March.
Across the ocean, the ADP report and weekly Mortgage Applications will also be in the limelight.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s upside momentum keeps gathering pace and now shifts the attention to the 2023 high near 1.1100 the figure amidst persistent dollar weakness.
Meanwhile, price action around the single currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the Fed-ECB divergence when it comes to the banks’ intentions regarding the potential next moves in interest rates.
Moving forward, hawkish ECB-speak continue to favour further rate hikes, although this view appears in contrast to some loss of momentum in economic fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Unemployment Rate (Wednesday) – Germany Final Services PMI, EMU Final Services PMI, ECB Meeting, ECB Lagarde press conference (Thursday) – Germany Construction PMI, EMU Retail Sales.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation (or not) of the ECB hiking cycle. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is up 0.40% at 1.1042 and the surpass of 1.1095 (2023 high April 26) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1184 (weekly high March 21 2022). On the other hand, the next support aligns at 1.0909 (weekly low April 17) seconded by 1.0831 (monthly low April 10) and finally 1.0788 (monthly low April 3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, eyes on US data and Fed
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.1000 early Wednesday following Tuesday's volatile action. Investors await ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 as USD weakens ahead of key events
GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 early Wednesday following a two-day slide. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of ADP employment report and ISM Services PMI. Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 bps.
Gold retreat needs acceptance from $1,998 and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) grind higher after defying the fortnight-old trading range as market players brace for the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. Mixed catalysts surrounding bank turmoil, US data and debt ceiling extension prod XAU/USD traders.
Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely
Chiliz price takes the first step after setting the stage for a massive upswing. This move comes as the football champions league matches between teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan etc., are scheduled between May 10 and 17.
Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns
The focus remains on today’s Fed meeting against the backdrop of yesterday’s sharp selloff in US banks, which at one point saw PacWest shares slide 40% before rebounding.