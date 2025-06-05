EUR/USD climbs to six-week high as ECB cuts interest rates, US Jobless Claims disappoint

- EUR/USD extends its gains, reaching its highest level since April 22 on Thursday.
- The ECB cuts its key interest rate by 25 bps, signaling a data-dependent approach moving forward.
- US Initial Jobless Claims rise to 247,000, adding pressure on the US Dollar ahead of the May NFP report due on Friday.
The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, following choppy price action, as traders react to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) widely expected interest rate cut and disappointing US Initial Jobless Claims, which weigh on the Greenback.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD extends gains, trading around 1.1480 during the American session — a level last seen on April 22. The Euro’s upward momentum comes as the US Dollar softens across the board, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against a basket of six different currencies, edging lower toward 98.50. The US Dollar remains under pressure after US Initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected in the week ending May 31, reinforcing dovish expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) and further tilting the short-term bias in favor of the Euro.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Thursday, lowering the Rate On Deposit Facility to 2.00% and the Main Refinancing Operations Rate to 2.15%. This marks the seventh consecutive cut – the eighth since the central bank started the current easing cycle in June last year – aimed at supporting the Euro area economy amid easing inflation and global trade uncertainties.
The ECB's updated projections indicate that headline inflation is expected to average 2.0% in 2025 and 1.6% in 2026, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth anticipated at 0.9% in 2025 and 1.1% in 2026. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach to future monetary policy decisions, refraining from pre-committing to a specific rate path.
In the US, Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly rose to 247,000 in the week ending May 31, up from 240,000 the previous week and defying forecasts for a drop to 235,000. The unexpected rise points to emerging softness in the labor market and added pressure on the US Dollar, as traders look ahead to the highly anticipated May Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday for further monetary policy clues by the Fed.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.49%
|-0.31%
|0.30%
|-0.19%
|-0.45%
|-0.46%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.49%
|0.23%
|0.79%
|0.33%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.41%
|GBP
|0.31%
|-0.23%
|0.60%
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.27%
|0.18%
|JPY
|-0.30%
|-0.79%
|-0.60%
|-0.50%
|-0.78%
|-0.84%
|-0.38%
|CAD
|0.19%
|-0.33%
|-0.09%
|0.50%
|-0.30%
|-0.38%
|0.09%
|AUD
|0.45%
|-0.05%
|0.16%
|0.78%
|0.30%
|-0.11%
|0.36%
|NZD
|0.46%
|0.04%
|0.27%
|0.84%
|0.38%
|0.11%
|0.47%
|CHF
|0.10%
|-0.41%
|-0.18%
|0.38%
|-0.09%
|-0.36%
|-0.47%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold bounces from around $3,340 as the mood sours
The bright metal topped $3,400 at the beginning of the day but failed to retain its gains amid an improved sentiment. US President Donald Trump, however, revived the market’s concerns by attacking his former friend, Elon Musk.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.
AUD/USD battles to retain 0.6500
The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly advance towards 0.6540, but eased alongside Wall Street ahead of the American close. Without macroeconomic data in the way, markets will continue to trade on sentiment during the Asian session.
XRP price accelerates downside risks as futures open interest and volume plunge
Ripple’s (XRP) bulls are struggling to limit downside risks while the broader cryptocurrency market consolidates. The cross-border money transfer token is hovering at around $2.18 after extending losses by 4% from its recent lower high at $2.25.
Japanese Yen remains depressed; upside seems cushioned amid rising BoJ rate hike bets
The Japanese Yen maintains its offered tone through the early European session on Thursday, allowing the USD/JPY pair to stick to gains above the 143.00 mark amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan will continue raising interest rates amid the broadening inflation in Japan, which led to a fall in Japan's real wages for the fourth consecutive month in April.