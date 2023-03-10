EUR/USD climbs to fresh tops near 1.0630 post-Payrolls

- EUR/USD accelerates gains and revisits 1.0630.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls surprised to the upside (again) in February.
- The unemployment rate climbed to 3.6%.
EUR/USD picks up pace and advances to the 1.0625/30 band, or 3-day highs, in the wake of another solid print from the US jobs report on Friday.
EUR/USD stronger on mixed US jobs report
EUR/USD gathers extra upside pressure after the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls showed the US economy added 311K jobs during February, surpassing initial estimates for a gain of 205K jobs. In addition, the January print was revised a tad lower to 504K (from 517K).
Further data saw the Unemployment Rate ticking higher to 3.6% and the key Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy for inflation via wages – rise 0.2% MoM and 4.6% from a year earlier. Additionally, the Participation Rate increased a tad to 62.5% (from 62.4%).
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD finds some courage and advances beyond the 1.0600 barrier following another release of the US NFP for the month of February, extending at the same time the optimism seen in the second half of the week.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the potential next moves from the ECB after the bank has already anticipated another 50 bps rate raise at the March event.
Back to the euro area, the likely continuation of the normalization process by the ECB beyond the March meeting carries the potential to reignite recession concerns.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Final Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle amidst dwindling bets for a recession in the region and still elevated inflation. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is advancing 0.46% at 1.0628 and the breakout of 1.0694 (monthly high March 7) would target 1.0712 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0804 (weekly high February 14). On the downside, the initial support comes at 1.0524 (monthly low March 8) seconded by 1.0481 (2023 low January 6) and finally 1.0323 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0700 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.0650 in the American session on Friday. Despite the stronger-than-expected NFP growth, the US Dollar is struggling to find demand with the jobs report pointing to an increase in the Unemployment Rate in February.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2050 after US jobs report
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.2050 on Friday amid broad US Dollar weakness. The US jobs report for February showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 3.6% on improving Labor Force Participation rate, pointing to loosening conditions in the labor market.
Gold advances above $1,850 as US yields plunge
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,850 on Friday. After the data from the US showed an increase in the Unemployment Rate despite the healthy growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield slumped below 3.8%, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Is $17,000 next for BTC price? Bitcoin miners join the selling spree
Bitcoin miners have been intensively reducing their BTC reserves. This is one of the factors driving the asset’s price lower. Sale of Bitcoin by miners has increased the selling pressure on BTC.
After 59% pullback in five weeks, MULN bulls try to hold at $0.18
MULN once again finds itself back at $0.18. This is the third time besides November 30 and December 7 that bulls are clinging to the final support level keeping the battered automaker from making new all-time lows.