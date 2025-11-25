EUR/USD climbs to five-day highs as soft US data pressures the Dollar

The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as the Greenback retreats after a batch of softer-than-expected US economic data weighed on sentiment, helping the Euro stage a sharp rebound to five-day highs.

At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1567, up nearly 0.40%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of major currencies, is easing from near six-month highs and hovering around 99.84 as bearish pressure builds.

The delayed US data showed the headline Producer Price Index (PPI) for September rising 0.3% MoM, matching expectations after a 0.1% decline in August, while the annual rate held steady at 2.7%. However, the underlying components were softer, with core PPI increasing only 0.2% on the month, undershooting forecasts of 0.3%, and easing to 2.6% YoY from 2.9%.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics release, the monthly increase was driven largely by higher goods prices and a sharp rise in gasoline costs, while services remained unchanged.

At the same time, US Retail Sales data pointed to weakening consumer demand. Headline Retail Sales rose 0.2% MoM, missing the 0.4% forecast and slowing from 0.6% in August. On an annual basis, Retail Sales rose 4.3% YoY in September, easing from around 5.0% in August.

The more meaningful Retail Sales Control Group, which feeds directly into GDP calculations, contracted 0.1% in September, missing expectations for a 0.3% increase and easing from 0.6% in August. Retail Sales ex-Autos came in at 0.3% MoM, undershooting the 0.4% forecast and slowing from 0.6% in August.

Labour market indicators added to the softer outlook, with the ADP Employment Change 4-week average dropping to -13.5K from -2.5K in the previous four-week period, reinforcing evidence that the labour market is losing steam.

The data strengthened the case that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could deliver another interest rate cut in December, supporting the view of several policymakers who have signalled openness to easing. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in around an 84% probability of a rate cut at the December 9-10 meeting.