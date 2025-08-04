1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "After holding a negative EUR view for a few days, we highlighted in our latest update from last Thursday (31 Jul, spot at 1.1430), that EUR 'view remains negative and the next level to watch is at 1.1350'. We also indicated that 'to maintain its strong downward momentum, EUR must hold below 1.1550 (‘strong resistance’ level).' In the NY session last Friday, EUR staged a sharp rally that reached a high of 1.1597, before closing up by a significant 1.48% at 1.1584. The breach of our ‘strong resistance’ has invalidated our negative EUR view. Despite the strong surge, it is too early to expect a further sustained rise. For the time being, we expect EUR to trade in a range between 1.1435 and 1.1660."

24-HOUR VIEW: "EUR surged to a high of 1.1597 last Friday. Although the sharp rally appears to be excessive, there is a chance for EUR to test 1.1625. The major resistance at 1.1665 is unlikely to come into view. Support levels are at 1.1540 and 1.1505."

Sharp rally appears excessive, but there is a chance for Euro (EUR) to test 1.1625 against US Dollar (USD). In the longer run, for the time being, EUR is likely to trade in a range between 1.1435 and 1.1660, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.