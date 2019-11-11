EUR/USD challenges the 55-day SMA near 1.1040

- EUR/USD rebounds from 3-week lows near 1.1020.
- US-China trade front remains in centre stage.
- German ZEW survey, EMU GDP next of note in the docket.
EUR/USD keeps the positive start of the week so far, managing well to keep the trade in the upper end of the daily range near 1.1040, where coincides the key 55-day SMA.
EUR/USD remains focused on trade, USD-dynamics
After five consecutive daily pullbacks, spot appears to have met decent contention in the 1.1020/15 band, or 3-week lows, recorded last Friday on the back of renewed and strong buying impetus in the buck.
Today, concerns have resurfaced around the ‘Phase One’ deal, exacerbated after President Trump’s comments last Friday, propping up the demand for the safe havens in detriment of the greenback.
Data wise in the euro region, the German Wholesale Price Index contracted at a monthly 0.1% in October and dropped 2.3% from a year earlier. Later in the week, the key ZEW survey in Germany will be in centre stage along with advanced Q3 GDP figures in the broader Euroland.
What to look for around EUR
The selling mood in the euro dragged spot to fresh 3-week lows in the 1.1020/15 band last week, where some moderate contention emerged. As usual, the performance in the greenback and developments from the US-China trade scenario are expected to dictate the mood around the pair for the time being. On the macro view, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In addition, the possibility that the German economy could slip into recession in Q3 remains a palpable risk for the outlook and is expected to weigh further on EUR in the short/medium term horizon.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.16% at 1.1034 and faces the next hurdle at 1.1109 (100-day SMA) followed by 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the downside, a break below 1.1016 (monthly low Nov.11) would target 1.1000 (psychological handle) en route to 1.0925 (low Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading at daily highs above 1.2860 price zone, despite UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ. Comments from UK's Javid saying "fundamentals strong," and other's from Nigel Farage, supporting Conservatives, underpinned Pound.
USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY
Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption. Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.
Gold: Bears await a sustained weakness below $1460 level, 61.8% Fibo.
Gold failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, closer to three-month lows set on Friday.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.