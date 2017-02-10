EUR/USD buy the dips below 1.17 – Danske Bank

EUR/USD buy the dips below 1.17 – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Senior Analyst at Danske Bank Kristoffer Lomholt sees drops below the 1.1700 handle could be buying opportunities.
Key Quotes
“The aftermath of the Catalonian independence referendum is a downside risk for EUR crosses at the start of the week and could keep alive worries that eurozone political risks have not evaporated entirely after all”.
“If the US ISM comes in strong today, we could see we see EUR/USD re-test last week’s lows. Notably, the weekly IMM positioning data showed that new speculative longs in the cross were added in the week to last Tuesday, which suggests that risks remain on the downside”.
“That said, we would still like to buy the cross on dips below 1.17 as we believe the ECB – notably both Peter Praet and Benoît Cœuré, due to speak this week alongside the release of minutes – will confirm that the ECB will announce a scale down in asset purchases in October and thus that policy ‘normalisation’ is slowly moving to tope of the ECB policy agenda”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.