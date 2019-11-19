EUR/USD: Bulls regain poise, 1.1100 back on sight?

- EUR/USD bounces-off lows ahead of 5-DMA support at 1.1055.
- Bulls back in charge as broad USD recovery stalls amid trade woes, Trump’s tweet.
- Focus stays on Eurozone/ US data and trade developments ahead of FOMC minutes.
Having found fresh buyers ahead of the 5-DMA support of 1.1055 in early Asia, the EUR/USD pair is seen heading back towards the weekly tops of 1.1090 amid a pause in broad-based US dollar recovery.
China walking back trade deal
The bulls are back in charge, as we progress towards the European opening bells after the US President Trump’s tweet on relatively higher Fed rates stalled the tepid recovery in the US dollar across its main competitors. The USD index is off the session highs at 97.86 to now trade flat at 97.79. Trump said that he told Powell the Fed Rate is set too high relative to the interest rates of other competitor countries.
The US dollar was downed to two-week lows of 97.68 on Monday after fresh US-China trade deal doubts resurfaced and dampened the investors’ mood. “Trade deal concerns translated into lower US yields, falling stocks, a weaker greenback, and higher demand for safe-havens in financial markets,” FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik noted.
According to a CNBC report published overnight, the mood in Beijing was pessimistic about the prospects of sealing the Phase One agreement with the US after Trump said no tariff rollback and as China awaits the outcome on US President’s impeachment row.
Looking ahead, the US-China trade-driven sentiment will remain the main market motor, in light of second-tier macro releases on both sides of the Atlantic. “October’s US housing starts will be released on Tuesday, while investors should be closely following the release of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes on Wednesday and the European Central Bank minutes on Thursday. ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak in Frankfurt later in the week,” Valeria added.
EUR/USD Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1075
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1074
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1083
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.1095
|Daily SMA200
|1.1179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1048
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1058
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0989
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1051
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1095
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1115
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY faces rejection once again near 108.70
USD/JPY is back in the red near 108.60, having faced rejection once at the 108.70 level, as the US dollar paused its broad-based recovery on US President Trump's latest tweet on the Fed rates. Meanwhile, US-China trade deal doubts continue to weigh on the spot.
Gold consolidates NY session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headline's and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.