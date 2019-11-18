Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk, but wait for impeachment/election” citing a government source.
Wait….what?? Pessimistic trade deal will be passed? Day after day, haven’t we had President Trump, Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer marching out and telling us that China wants a deal very badly; and that Phase One is very close to being done? Markets initially are looking at this tweet as extremely pessimistic as these are the most negative comments we have seen from a government source regarding the US-China trade deal. Of course, the US can always come out and refute these comments, however the comments allegedly have been made and at least for now there is temporarily some doubt to Phase One.
The fx markets did not take kindly to the tweet, and USD/JPY turned to risk off mode, selling off from 109.03 down t 108.65. The pair broker an upward sloping channel on a short-term 15-minute chart and moved down to horizontal support at 108.62.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Last week we discussed how USD/JPY was ready for a pickup in volatility, as the pair may break higher out of the inverted head and shoulders pattern on a daily timeframe or may break lower out of a rising wedge on the 240-minute timeframe. For the moment, the latter appears to be the case as prices have broken lower. The target for the rising wedge is near 108.00. Price fell as low at 108.25 on Thursday and bounced just above 109 today until the comments came out. A bearish engulfing candlestick was formed at the highs and is creating a very nice potential AB = CD harmonic formation. If this pattern plays out, the target near 108 will also be the target from the rising wedge, as well as the 50% retracement level from the lows on October 3rd to the highs on November 7th. Prices need to get back above today’s highs at 109.07 to negate the pattern.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
One more thing to note is the positioning of Yen from Nov 12th. As my colleague Matt points out in his review of the weekly COT report,
Traders are their most bearish on JPY in 5-months.
What does this mean? It means that traders expect Yen pairs (xxx/jpy) to go higher! And if subscribe to the contrarian theory that traders are wrong at elevated levels, this would indicate that Yen pairs (including USD/JPY) will be moving lower.
As we wait to see if US officials have a rebuttal to the headline, USD/JPY could be on its was to 108.00. And if negative comments from China continue to come out, USD/JPY could end up being much lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 11-day high amid mixed trade headlines, central bank talk
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend but fresh reports say the mood has soured. ECB members have reaffirmed their stance calling for fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD choppy around 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. PM Johnson abandoned his plans for cutting corporate taxes, disappointing markets. Nevertheless, he remains in the lead ahead of the elections.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
US Dollar Index stays depressed below 98.00
The US Dollar index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, remains on the defensive in levels below the 98.00 handle at the beginning of the week.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Low volatility hampers year-end rally
BTC/USD could follow the downward path for a few more weeks. ETH/USD appears weak in the short term but with some signs of bullish hope.