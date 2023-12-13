EUR/USD bounds towards 1.0900, fueled by post-Fed risk bids

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The Federal Reserve pivoted on its rate hike policy, puts rate cuts on the table.
  • The FOMC sees several rate cuts next year for a combined 75 basis points in cuts.
  • The ECB’s Christine Lagarde has a tough act to follow on Thursday.

The EUR/USD saw a hard rebound on Wednesday, coming within inches of reclaiming the 1.0900 handle after the Federal Reserve (Fed) pivoted into a path towards rate cuts after months of towing the “higher for longer” line.

Forex Today: Dollar tumbles as Fed signals cuts in 2024

The Fed’s latest dot plot of policymaker interest rate expectations now sees at least three rate cuts on the table for 2024, for a combined 75 basis points in cuts. While investors’ hopes for rate cuts remain firmly higher than the Fed’s outlook, with money markets pricing in an eye-watering 140 basis points in cuts next year, the Fed’s dovish showing on Wednesday covered significant ground in meeting markets at the halfway point.

The Fed held rates at 5.5% for the third straight meeting, its longest stretch of no hikes since rates first started climbing in early 2022. 

ECB Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, more dovish direction as inflation trends to the downside

The European Central Bank (ECB) will have a tough act to follow in the Fed’s dovish pivot. The ECB is broadly expected to maintain its main reference rate at 4.5% when it delivers its last rate call of the year on Thursday. 

The ECB will deliver its final rate call and Monetary Policy Statement for 2023 at 13:15 GMT Thursday, followed by a press conference to be run by ECB President Christine Lagarde at 13:45 GMT.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

The Euro caught a hard bid against the US Dollar on Wednesday, shearing the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0800 and sending the EUR/USD within reach of the 1.0900 handle.

Intraday chart action has the 50-hour SMA set for a bullish cross of the 200-hour SMA, providing technical support for any potential pullbacks into the 1.0800 region.

Wednesday’s risk-on bid for the EUR/USD has the pair extending into the north side of the 200-day SMA drifting higher above thew 1.0800 handle, but the pair’s recent backslide from late November’s peaks at the 1.1000 major handle leave the pair hampered in familiar consolidation territory.

EUR/USD Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Technical Levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0878
Today Daily Change 0.0081
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 1.0797
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0869
Daily SMA50 1.0717
Daily SMA100 1.0758
Daily SMA200 1.0825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0828
Previous Daily Low 1.076
Previous Weekly High 1.0895
Previous Weekly Low 1.0724
Previous Monthly High 1.1017
Previous Monthly Low 1.0517
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0786
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0762
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0694
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.083
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0863
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0899

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls seizes control and charge towards multi-month highs around 0.6670

AUD/USD bulls seizes control and charge towards multi-month highs around 0.6670

The AUD/USD rose to 0.6670, witnessing an upward rally of 1.60%. The recent price action suggests bullish dominance on the daily chart, with buyers gaining significant ground. However, on the four-hour chart, overbought conditions have been signaled, indicating a potential shift in momentum.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bounds towards 1.0900, fueled by post-Fed risk bids

EUR/USD bounds towards 1.0900, fueled by post-Fed risk bids

The EUR/USD saw a hard rebound on Wednesday, coming within inches of reclaiming the 1.0900 handle after the Federal Reserve (Fed) pivoted into a path towards rate cuts after months of towing the “higher for longer” line.

EUR/USD News

Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020

Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020

Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.  

Gold News

Optimism price volatility rises, eyes 20% gain as Coinbase launches OP for futures trading

Optimism price volatility rises, eyes 20% gain as Coinbase launches OP for futures trading

Optimism price is a clear outperformer in the list of Layer 2 (L2) tokens rallying, standing 91% up since the market turned bullish, while its peer, Arbitrum, is up only 49%. It comes after OP featured in the altcoin bull cycle 2023 picks by analysts, as FXStreet reported.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot

Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures