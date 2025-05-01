EUR/USD slumps as US Dollar extends recovery after US Manufacturing PMI data

- EUR/USD slides below 1.1330 as the USD Index breaks above the key level of 100.00.
- The US Dollar gains sharply after the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
- ECB officials have warned that risks to inflation are skewed to the downside.
EUR/USD falls sharply to near 1.1285 during North American trading hours on Thursday. The major currency pair declines as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major peers, extends its two-day recovery above the psychological level of 100.00.
The US Dollar (USD) attracts bids after the release of the United States (US) ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for April. The Manufacturing PMI landed at 48.7, higher than estimates of 48.0 but lower than the March reading of 49.0. The data indicates that activities in the manufacturing sector continues to decline faster than the pace seen in March but at a slower than expectations. A PMI reading below 50.0 is taken as contraction in business activity.
Meanwhile, prices for inputs remain elevated, with sub index Priced Paid expanding at a faster pace to 69.8 from the prior release of 69.4. The factory data clearly shows that burden of additional tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on the so-called “Liberation Day”.
On Wednesday, the US Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data also showed that the economy declined by 0.3% on an annualized basis. This is the first time in three years that the US has faced an economic contraction in a quarter.
Analysts at Morgan Stanley stated that the current GDP data “doesn’t fully reflect the real impact of new economic policies” by US President Trump as firms frontloaded imports from their foreign suppliers to avoid higher tariffs, but warned of a “slower labor growth, a surge in inflation and a sharp slowdown in retail spending”.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty over US-China trade relations could dampen the US Dollar's recovery. The comments from White House officials have indicated that the US-China trade war will not be resolved in the near term. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that trade discussions with Beijing have not been initiated yet since the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Greer clarified that no official discussions with Beijing are “underway”.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD weakens as US Dollar gains
- The downside move in the EUR/USD pair is also driven by slight selling pressure in the Euro (EUR) amid firming expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut interest rates in the June policy meeting. Traders have become increasingly confident that the ECB will reduce its Deposit Facility rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2% as many officials have warned about downside risks to Eurozone inflation.
- ECB officials have expressed concerns that Eurozone inflation could undershoot the central bank’s target of 2%. Policymakers believe that growth will be hit badly by the fallout of tariffs by US President Trump and that its impact will be “net disinflationary” for the continent.
- For fresh cues on inflation, investors await the preliminary Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for April, which will be released on Friday. According to the estimates, the headline HICP rose at a moderate pace of 2.1% on year, slightly lower than the 2.2% increase seen in March. In the same period, the core HICP, which excludes volatile components like food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, is expected to have grown at a faster pace of 2.5% compared to the prior reading of 2.4%.
- Ahead of the Eurozone HICP, the inflation data from its major member states have indicated that price pressures cooled down in Germany and France but remained stable in Spain and Italy.
- Meanwhile, flash Eurozone Q1 GDP came in stronger-than-expected on both a quarterly and annual basis. Eurostat reported that the economy grew by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, higher than what economists had expected and the previous reading of 0.2%. However, the Q1 GDP data doesn’t yet reflect the impact of tariffs by US President Trump on automobiles.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.39%
|0.26%
|1.48%
|0.11%
|0.45%
|0.48%
|0.65%
|EUR
|-0.39%
|-0.12%
|1.11%
|-0.31%
|0.05%
|0.09%
|0.24%
|GBP
|-0.26%
|0.12%
|1.22%
|-0.16%
|0.17%
|0.22%
|0.37%
|JPY
|-1.48%
|-1.11%
|-1.22%
|-1.38%
|-1.02%
|-1.05%
|-0.91%
|CAD
|-0.11%
|0.31%
|0.16%
|1.38%
|0.36%
|0.37%
|0.54%
|AUD
|-0.45%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|1.02%
|-0.36%
|0.04%
|0.20%
|NZD
|-0.48%
|-0.09%
|-0.22%
|1.05%
|-0.37%
|-0.04%
|0.16%
|CHF
|-0.65%
|-0.24%
|-0.37%
|0.91%
|-0.54%
|-0.20%
|-0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD falls below 1.1300
EUR/USD slips below the key level of 1.1300 in Thursday’s North American session. The pair slides to near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.1250.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating that the bullish momentum is concluded for now. However, the upside bias still prevails.
Looking up, the psychological level of 1.1500 will be the major resistance for the pair. Conversely, the 25 September high of 1.1214 will be a key support for the Euro bulls.
BRANDED CONTENT
Finding the right broker for trading EUR/USD is crucial, and we've identified the top choices for this major currency pair. Read about their unique features to make an informed decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6380 early on Friday
The US Dollar surged on Thursday, backed by de-escalating trade tensions. AUD/USD lost the 0.6400 mark and comfortably trades near the lower end of its latest range. Australian Q1 PPI and Retail Sales coming up next.
EUR/USD settles near fresh weekly lows
The EUR/USD pair extended its retracement to 1.1265, a fresh weekly low. The pair maintains the bearish bias amid resurgent US Dollar demand in a more optimistic market environment.
Gold bounced modestly after flirting with $3,200
XAU/USD traded as low as $3,201.88 as investors stayed away from the safe-haven metal. The US Dollar benefited from fresh hopes on tariffs deals. Mixed US data failed to impress investors ahead of the NFP report.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC reaches $96,000 after slight pullback following US GDP contraction
Bitcoin (BTC) price is breaking above its key resistance level, trading above $96,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a mild pullback the previous day.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.