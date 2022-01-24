EUR/USD bears take control in a risk-off start to the week

- EUR/USD is pressured in a risk-off start to the week.
- Russia, the Fed and US data are the standout themes.
EUR/USD is under pressure in the opening session for the week and easing off from 1.1345 highs to 1.1332 as risk-off continues on the back of Friday's bearish close on Wall Street. Asian markets are lower on Monday with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fulled stock markets for years.
Additionally, a Russian attack on Ukraine is creating angst in financial markets as tensions mount up as per the weekend headlines:
-
US orders families of all American embassy staff in Kyiv to leave Ukraine
-
Russia/Ukraine tensions rising: British gov says it has uncovered a plot by Moscow to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev
The New York Times reported President Joe Biden was considering sending thousands of U.S. troops to NATO allies in Europe along with warships and aircraft. The news is hurting MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) that eased 0.1% and sent Japan's Nikkei 1.0% lower.
FOMC in focus
Meanwhile, the markets have been trading cautiously ahead of this week’s FOMC statement. Analysts at ANZ bank explained that they are doubtful that the Fed will end QE next week, as some in the market speculate.
''We are also doubtful that the Fed would begin to tighten policy with a 50bps rate rise. Markets may stabilise if the Fed is not as hawkish as some worst case fears suggest. We do expect that Chair Powell will elaborate on quantitative tightening (QT) although it may be the case that no firm decision has yet been made.''
''From a sequencing perspective, it may be too draconian to signal a near term start to QT before QE has finished and rates have started to rise.''
Meanwhile, the prospect of higher borrowing costs and more attractive bond yields are weighing on stock markets and in turn, risk apatite which translates to a bearish outlook for currencies such as the euro.
Looking outside of the Fed, the first reading of U.S. gross domestic product for the December quarter is due this week also. Expectations are for growth running at an annualised 5.4% before Omicron put its foot on the brakes.
Additionally, oil prices are going to be a focus for the euro considering the inflationary pressures that can harm the economy alongside sky-high gas prices imported from Russia. Oil has been rising again having climbed for five weeks in a row to a seven-year peak. The European Central Bank will continue to be second-guessed in this regard.
''To date, the ECB has been keen to push against speculation that it could drop its dovish policy guidance. This week, ECB President Lagarde commented that the Bank has “every reason” not to respond as forcefully as the Fed, with CPI inflation clearly weaker in the Eurozone and the recovery not as advanced,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
''The market is pricing in a small rate rise in the second half of the year, with more tightening expected next year. Given that the market is short EURs, a renewed focus on the outlook for a change in direction for ECB policy could trigger a move higher in EUR/USD.''
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1334
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.1341
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1348
|Daily SMA50
|1.1317
|Daily SMA100
|1.1481
|Daily SMA200
|1.1716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.136
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1301
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1337
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1323
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1308
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1393
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1426
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears take control in a risk-off start to the week
EUR/USD is under pressure in the opening session for the week as risk-off continues on the back of Friday's bearish close on Wall Street. Asian markets are lower on Monday with the Fed expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fulled stock markets for years.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to 1.3450 as per weekly chart
GBP/USD is testing critical support on the hourly chart. The weekly W-formation is compelling as risk-off takes hold in the open. Bears can move to a lower time frame in order to gauge for an optimal entry point from where the neckline can be bagged for profit.
Gold is firm in a risk-off market setting
Gold is firm within a risk-off environment with Asian share markets slipping on Monday while investors note that the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fulled stock markets for years.
Bitcoin bears eye catastrophic crash as BTC sellers target $29,000 next
Bitcoin price action has continued to weaken as BTC has dropped below a crucial level of support. The prevailing chart pattern projects another 16% drop for the leading cryptocurrency. The bulls may find it difficult to reverse the period of underperformance as many obstacles may emerge.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Big earnings week ahead and it is badly needed
Next week earnings season really gets into gear with some massive releases that will shape the direction of the main US indices for the quarter ahead. US - Russia tensions may increase as negotiations reach a stalemate.