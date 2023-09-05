EUR/USD bears eye 1.0635 as EU recession woes contrast with US soft landing concerns

- EUR/USD remains sidelined at the lowest level in three months after breaking the key support.
- Downbeat EU data joins unimpressive ECB talks to bolster recession woes for the bloc.
- US statistics, hawkish Fed comments favor softer landing concerns and fuel Greenback.
- Eurozone Retail Sales, US ISM Services PMI eyed to confirm technical signals suggesting further fall towards June’s low of 1.0635.
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0730 as it seeks more clues to confirm the latest bearish bias that pleased bears with a three-month low. That said, the contrasting economic concerns about the Eurozone and the US seemed to have weighed on the Euro pair the previous day before the pre-data anxiety that prods the pair sellers amid the early hours of Wednesday’s trading.
With most of the Eurozone statistics coming out as disappointing, the European Central Bank (ECB) officials’ data dependency seems to direct them toward exiting the hawkish cycle amid fears of a recession. The same drowns the Old Continent’s currency versus the major counterpart of late. On the contrary, the US data and Federal Reserve (Fed) talks have been impressive to the US Dollar, along with the upbeat Treasury bond yields.
On Tuesday, the Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) for July deteriorated to -0.5% MoM and -7.6% YoY from -0.4% and -3.4% respective priors.
Further, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monthly survey of consumer expectations for inflation hints at no change in the next 12-month figure of 3.4% in July but an upward revision to the three-year ahead version to 2.4% for the said month versus 2.3% expected in June. The ECB survey details also said that the expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months became slightly more negative, however, the expected unemployment rate in 12 months was unchanged.
Earlier on Tuesday, Irish Business Publication, The Currency, released ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane’s August 31 interview where he praised softening in the August inflation data. The policymaker, however, cited the need for continuation of such statistics to push back the hawks.
Earlier in the week, ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted the need for central banks to keep the inflation expectations firmly anchored. On the same line, Deutsche Bundesbank President and the ECB Council Member Joachim Nagel also advocated for price stability but hesitated to provide further details.
On the other hand, US Factory Orders for July dropped to the lowest since mid-2020 while posting -2.1% MoM figures versus -0.1% expectations and 2.3% previous growth. However, the orders excluding transport rose 0.8% MoM, Shipments of goods stayed firmer and inventories marked the first increase in three months.
That said, Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled during a CNBC interview that data will drive whether the Fed needs to lift rates again, as well as confirm whether the Fed is done raising rates. The policymaker also added, "Data is looking good for soft landing scenario,” which in turn allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer.
Amid these plays, US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose eight basis points (bps) to 4.26% while Wall Street benchmarks closed with minor losses. It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to the highest level since mid-March the previous day.
Moving on, German Factory Orders and Eurozone Retail Sales for July will offer immediate directions to the EUR/USD pair ahead of the US ISM Services PMI for August, expected 52.6 versus 52.7 prior, as well as the final readings of the US S&P Global PMIs for the said month.
Also read: ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the ascending support line stretched from March, now immediate resistance near 1.0790, directs the EUR/USD bears toward June’s low of 1.0635.
Additioanl important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0726
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.64%
|Today daily open
|1.0795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0877
|Daily SMA50
|1.0966
|Daily SMA100
|1.0921
|Daily SMA200
|1.0818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed YTD low below 0.6400 ahead of Australia GDP, US ISM Services PMI
AUD/USD bears lick their wounds at the lowest level in 2023 after falling the most in five weeks as traders await Australia’s second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) details on early Wednesday. The Aussie pair seesaws near 0.6380 after falling to 0.6357.
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0635 as EU recession woes contrast with US soft landing concerns
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0730 as it seeks more clues to confirm the latest bearish bias that pleased bears with a three-month low. The contrasting economic concerns about the Eurozone and the US seemed to have weighed on the Euro pair the previous day before the pre-data anxiety that prods the pair sellers.
Gold closed below $1,930 amid USD strength
The Gold price sharply declined, as the USD showed strong gains during the session, and the spot price closed at $1,925. The cautious market mood amid the fragile Chinese situation may limit XAU/USD downside.
Grayscale law firm Davis Polk urges SEC to approve Bitcoin spot ETF, citing best use of resources
Grayscale Investment, one of the companies in the Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) race, has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) conversion to an ETP, citing recent court victory.
US looking stronger, China looking weaker
The US economy is developing as hoped for by the central bank, with inflation coming down and the labour market cooling without signs of the economy falling into recession, causing relief in equity markets. Meanwhile, concerns over the Chinese economy are increasing.