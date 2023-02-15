EUR/USD bears attack 1.0700 as hawkish Fed bets propel yields ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, US data

- EUR/USD prints the first daily loss in three, holds lower ground of late.
- Fed Officials ignore sticky inflation to defend rate hike bias, underpin yields and US Dollar rebound.
- ECB talks appear less lucrative and so do the Eurozone statistics.
- Dovish bias of ECB’s Lagarde, upbeat US Retail Sales, Industrial Production needed to extend latest weakness.
EUR/USD slips to 1.0715 as it prints the first daily loss in three during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The Euro pair’s latest losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood and the firmer Treasury bond yields, ahead of the key catalysts scheduled to release from the Eurozone and the US.
It should be noted that the market’s sour sentiment seems taking clues from the hopes of aggressive monetary policies at the key central banks, including the Federal Reserve (Fed), Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB). Adding strength to the mildly offbeat sentiment are the jitters surrounding the US-China ties amid alleged spying via balloons. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures trace Wall Street’s downbeat closing to highlight the mildly offbeat mood.
Elsewhere, US 10-year Treasury bond yields retreat to around 3.74%, after rising three basis points (bps) to refresh a six-week high the previous day whereas the two-year counterpart jumped to the highest level since early November 2022 by poking 4.62%, near 4.61% at the latest.
The return of the US Treasury bond sellers appears linked to the hawkish Fed talks, as well as the better-than-forecast US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, which in turn joined downbeat sentiment to favor the US Dollar Index (DXY).
On the other hand, unimpressive prints of the Eurozone growth numbers joined mixed statements from ECB Officials to weigh on the Euro amid a sluggish trading session ahead of the key data.
Looking ahead, Industrial Production details for the Eurozone and the US will join the US Retail Sales, as well as NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, to decorate the calendar and offer additional clues to the EUR/USD pair traders. However, major attention will be given to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech as major of the latest policymakers, including Governing Council members Gabriel Makhlouf and Mario Centeno, appeared hawkish but couldn’t ignore economic fears and remained unimpressive to the Euro bulls.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD remains inside a one-week-long megaphone chart formation, a trend-widening pattern between 1.0810 and 1.0655.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0718
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.0738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0818
|Daily SMA50
|1.0716
|Daily SMA100
|1.0385
|Daily SMA200
|1.0325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0805
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0707
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0799
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0744
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0597
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0848
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.2150 ahead of UK CPI data
GBP/USD is treading water around 1.2150 in early Europe. The pair is weighed down by the resurgent US Dollar demand amid risk aversion. All eyes turn toward the UK CPI data, which is seen easing to 10.3% YoY in January.
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0700 as hawkish Fed bets propel yields ahead of ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD slips to 1.0715 as it prints the first daily loss in three during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The Euro pair’s latest losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood and the firmer Treasury bond yields.
Gold: $1,825 remains in sight for bears, awaiting US Retail Sales Premium
Having witnessed good two-way businesses following the all-important United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday, Gold price is resuming its downtrend below $1,850 in Wednesday’s trading so far.
Coinbase stands up against SEC: “Stablecoins are not securities,” guidance is important, not litigation threats
Coinbase has been a go-to crypto exchange in the United States that has ensured to not step outside the lines. However, the recent lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed the trading giant to come out with a statement supporting stablecoins.
UK Inflation Preview: Will softer CPI raise odds of a BoE pause? Premium
UK annualized Consumer Price Index is seen falling further to 10.3% in January. BoE could weigh a pause after March on softer CPI data but wage inflation remains a concern. GBP/USD braces for volatility ahead of the critical UK CPI report.