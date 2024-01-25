EUR/USD backslides on Thursday after ECB rate hold, US GDP data beat

- EUR/USD dropped back into familiar lows after dovish ECB.
- US PCE inflation snapshot due on Friday.
- Euro on pace to be the worst performer of the major currencies this week.
EUR/USD tumbled back into the low side of 1.0850 as the pair resumes cycling within familiar levels on the week, with bearish flows forcing the Euro (EUR) further down against the US Dollar (USD) after the European Central Bank (ECB) held rates steady and US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter.
The ECB held rates steady for a third consecutive meeting, but a dovish tilt to ECB President Christine Lagarde’s monetary policy statement ramped up market bets of faster, deeper cuts from the ECB heading into the middle of the year.
ECB Press Conference: Lagarde explains decision to keep rates steady, speaks on policy outlook
Money markets are now betting that a first 50 basis point cut from the ECB will come by June, with rate swaps pricing in 140 bps in total rate cuts from the ECB by the end of 2024 compared to 130 bps before the ECB rate call.
US GDP grew by 3.3% for the year ended in the fourth quarter, beating the median market forecast of 2.0% despite slipping back from the previous period’s 4.9%. US stocks rallied and the US Dollar Index climbed on reaction.
The trading week will wrap up with US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures during the US market session. As the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred method of tracking inflation, markets will be watching the PCE inflation snapshot carefully on Friday. US MoM PCE inflation is forecast to print at 0.2% in December versus the previous month’s 0.1%, and the annualized PCE inflation print is expected to tick down to 3.0% from 3.2%.
EUR/USD Technical Outlook
EUR/USD saw another rejection from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) dropping into 1.0880, and intraday price action found a near-term bottom just above 1.0820 before settling Thursday close to the 1.0850 level.
The EUR/USD remains trapped in a congestion zone between the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at 1.0925 and 1.0850 respectively, trapped in a consolidation pattern as near-term price action drifts into the midrange.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0844
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|1.088
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0937
|Daily SMA50
|1.0921
|Daily SMA100
|1.0774
|Daily SMA200
|1.0845
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0932
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0847
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.114
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0724
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
