EUR/USD: Above 1.1620, EUR might move toward 1.1655 – UOB Group
Upward momentum continues to increase; if Euro (EUR) closes above 1.1620, it could lead to a move toward 1.1655, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
Bullish momentum continues its upward pace
24-HOUR VIEW: "The following are excerpts from our update yesterday: 'Upward momentum has increased, albeit not significantly. Today, EUR could rise and potentially move above 1.1620. Based on the current overbought momentum, EUR is unlikely to maintain a foothold above this level'. The subsequent price movements did not turn out as expected. EUR rose but did not break above 1.1620, as it eased from a high of 1.1613 to close marginally higher by 0.01% at 1.1595. The underlying tone still appears firm, and there is scope for EUR to edge higher today. However, any advance is likely part of a 1.1580/1.1620 range. In other words, EUR is unlikely to break clearly above 1.1620."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "On Wednesday (26 Nov, spot at 1.1570), we noted that 'there has been a slight increase in upward momentum, but any advance is likely part of a 1.1520/1.1620 range'. After EUR rose to a high of 1.1600, we pointed out yesterday (27 Nov, spot at 1.1595) that 'upward momentum continues to increase, and if EUR breaks and closes above 1.1620, it could lead to a move toward 1.1655'. We will continue to hold the same as long as the ‘strong support’ at 1.1555 (level was at 1.1530 yesterday) is not breached."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.