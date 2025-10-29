EUR steady into Fed/ECB as spread correlations strengthen – Scotiabank

The Euro (EUR) is entering Wednesday’s NA session roughly flat against the US Dollar (USD) as it recovers from minor overnight losses and finds renewed support on the back of broader trade-related sentiment, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

EUR’s technicals remain neutral

"Correlation studies reveal a renewed strengthening in the EUR/ yield spread relationship, offering a return to fundamentally-driven movement as market participants eye Wednesday’s Fed and Thursday’s ECB. The ECB remains decidedly neutral, offering a clear contrast to a dovish Fed. Fundamental releases have been limited ahead of Thursday’s euro area Q3 GDP and Germany’s CPI."

"The EUR’s technicals remain neutral, reflecting the flat range since July. The RSI is hovering just below 50, and the 50 day MA (1.1687) has flattened out. We remain neutral absent a break above 1.1750 and look to a near-term range bound between 1.1600 and 1.1700."