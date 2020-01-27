- EUR/NOK moves beyond the 10.00 mark.
- Brent losses weigh on the Krone.
- The cross records fresh 6-week highs.
The selling bias in the Norwegian currency is now lifting EUR/NOK back above the psychological mark at 10.00 the figure on Monday.
EUR/NOK offered on oil weakness
NOK is deriving increasing selling pressure at the beginning of the week in response to the unremitting sell-off in crude oil prices, which has so far dragged the barrel of European reference Brent crude to sub-$59.00 levels, or new 3-month lows.
The ongoing weakness around the krone has been exposed further after the Norges Bank left the policy rate unchanged at last week’s meeting. The Scandinavian central bank kept the neutral tone in its statement, although it highlighted the probability that the economy could be nearing a peak.
Moving forward, the docket in the Nordic economy includes Retail Sales, the unemployment rate and Norges Bank’s Currency Purchase figures and Credit Indicator.
What to look for around NOK
The Norwegian Krone remains on the defensive so far in January and after hitting fresh tops around 9.81 vs. the single currency at the beginning of the new year. Brent dynamics and the broader risk appetite trends remain a key driver for the currency, while market participants have already priced in the strong fundamentals of the Scandinavian economy, which according to the latest Norges Bank meeting, it should be close to a cycle top. In fact, and following last week’s meeting, the Norges Bank is now expected to keep the policy rate unchanged in the near term at 1.50% amidst further signs of stabilization in the economic growth and inflation.
EUR/NOK significant levels
As of writing the cross is gaining 0.72% at 10.0397 and faces the next up barrier at 10.0449 (2020 high Jan.27) seconded by 10.1134 (78.6% Fibo of the December-January 2019 drop) and then 10.2131 (monthly high Dec.4 2019). On the flip side, a breach of 9.9207 (low Jan.24) would expose 9.8989 (200-day SMA) and finally 9.8154 (2020 low Jan.7).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
