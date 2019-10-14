EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Upside looks capped by the 100-day SMA around 119.80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY met some importamt resistance in the 119.80 region on Friday, coincident with the 10-day SMA and fresh multi-week highs.
  • A break above this key level should open the door for a test of September’s peak just beyond 120.00 the figure.
  • The continuation of the bullish momentum could impulse the cross to the next target at July’s high at 123.35.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.45
Today Daily Change 52
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 119.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.25
Daily SMA50 118.16
Daily SMA100 119.88
Daily SMA200 122.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.01
Previous Daily Low 118.72
Previous Weekly High 120.01
Previous Weekly Low 117.08
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce

EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce

EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.26 as Brexit talks drag

GBP/USD slips below 1.26 as Brexit talks drag

GBP/USD has kicked off the new week with a drop below 1.26 as Brexit optimism fades. Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an accord. Negotiations continue ahead of the EU Summit. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle

A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.

USD/JPY News

Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds

Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds

With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.

Gold News

Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue

Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue

Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures