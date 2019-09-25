EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Remains under pressure and stays supported near 117.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY is attempting a mild recovery after testing the key weekly support in the 117.70 region.
  • In case sellers regain the upper hand, the next target should emerge in the mid-117.00s, where sits September 12th low ahead of 116.56 (low August 26th).
  • On the broader view, while the resistance line at 119.39 caps the upside, the negative stance is seen unchanged.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.08
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 117.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.29
Daily SMA50 118.85
Daily SMA100 120.53
Daily SMA200 122.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.56
Previous Daily Low 117.88
Previous Weekly High 119.83
Previous Weekly Low 118.45
Previous Monthly High 120.72
Previous Monthly Low 116.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.73
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.08

 

 

