EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Immediate target emerges at the 200-day SMA above 122.00

- EUR/JPY is extending the weekly recovery to the area beyond the key hurdle at 121.00 the figure.
- The next target on the upside emerges at the mid-121.00s, where sit October’s peaks. Further north is located the critical 200-day SMA just above 122.00 the figure.
- On the other hand, the 120.30 region is expected to hold occasional bearish attempts. This area of contention is reinforced by the 21-day SMA at 120.12 ahead of the 100-day SMA at 119.65.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.15
|Today Daily Change
|54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|120.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.24
|Daily SMA50
|118.94
|Daily SMA100
|119.66
|Daily SMA200
|122.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.11
|Previous Daily Low
|120.76
|Previous Weekly High
|121.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.28
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.41
