EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: downside stalled around the 55-day SMA at 119.25

  • The down move in EUR/JPY appears to have met decent support in the area of 4-week lows near 119.20, where also sits the key 55-day SMA.
  • If this area is cleared, there is no relevant support levels until October lows in the 117.00 neighbourhood ahead of the 2019 low in sub-116.00 levels recorded in early September.
  • Occasional bullish attempts, however, are expected to meet initial resistance in the 120.00 neighbourhood ahead of the 21-day SMA, today at 120.57.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.66
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 119.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.62
Daily SMA50 119.43
Daily SMA100 119.53
Daily SMA200 121.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.82
Previous Daily Low 119.24
Previous Weekly High 121.31
Previous Weekly Low 120.14
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.38

 

 

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s

USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s

US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.

Gold News

US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst

US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst

After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures