EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Daily gains lost momentum near 119.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY attempted a move higher during early trade, although the attempt lacked of follow through and faltered around the 119.00 mark.
  • In the very near term, occasional bull runs are expected to meet strong resistance in the 119.70 region, where coincide recent peaks and the 21-day SMA.
  • On the broader view, as long as the 121.05/20 band caps the upside, the negative outlook is set persist. In this area converge the 55-day SMA and the 4-month resistance line.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.02
Today Daily Change 121
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 117.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.76
Daily SMA50 121.08
Daily SMA100 122.56
Daily SMA200 124.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.3
Previous Daily Low 117.78
Previous Weekly High 119.88
Previous Weekly Low 117.68
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1150 amid quiet trading

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1150 amid quiet trading

EUR/USD struggles to extend the bounce above the 1.1150 levels, despite a recovery in the German 10-year bund yields. German recession fears keep a check on the upside. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD regains 1.2100 on upbeat UK Retail Sales

GBP/USD regains 1.2100 on upbeat UK Retail Sales

The recovery in the GBP/USD pair gained traction following an unexpected rise in the UK July Retail Sales, now pushing the rates back above the 1.21 handle.  Markets ignore the latest Brexit and trade worries. Focus on US data. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY fades a spike to 106.80, focus on Treasury yields, US data

USD/JPY fades a spike to 106.80, focus on Treasury yields, US data

Heading into Europe, the USD/JPY pair witnessed a sudden bout of aggressive buying and jumped to 106.78 highs, reversing Wednesday’s slide. However, the sellers returned at higher levels, knocking-off the rates back towards the 106.25 region, where it now wavers.

USD/JPY News

Gold re-takes $1530 as risk sentiment sours on fresh trade woes

Gold re-takes $1530 as risk sentiment sours on fresh trade woes

Gold (futures on Comex) see-sawed between gains and losses so far this Thursday, with the risk sentiment and demand for safe-havens playing a key role amid mounting US recession risks and ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Gold News

US Retail Sales Preview: Will the American shopper lift the mood and the dollar? 3 scenarios

US Retail Sales Preview: Will the American shopper lift the mood and the dollar? 3 scenarios

For many visitors to the US, it is the land of shopping malls, outlets, and the best online deals. Consumption consists of around two-thirds of the US economy, making every retail sales release a critical market mover.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  