Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains stronger despite BoE rate cut bets

Pound Sterling remains stronger despite BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3560 during the early European hours on Thursday. The pair holds ground as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid ongoing uncertainty over the White House’s economic policies.

US President Donald Trump said in his State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday that the US economy is rebounding, defended tariffs as growth-supportive and criticized the Supreme Court for striking down part of his tariff policy. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Recovery attempts remain capped for the third straight day

Cable edged higher on Wednesday and retests the ceiling of near-term range in which the price holds for the third straight day.

Double-Doji candle (Mon/Tue) with longer upper shadows points to indecision, as technical studies remain mixed.

Rising daily Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 1.3428 and 1.3302) underpins, while diverging daily Tenkan/Kijun-sen after creating a bear-cross, pressure. Read more...