EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Bearish view unchanged. Next support lies at 114.85

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The selling pressure around EUR/JPY remains unabated and is now navigating fresh yearly lows in the 117.60/50 band.
  • Looking at the broader picture, the negative stance on the cross is expected to remain unchanged while below the 121.35/40 band, where coincide the short-term resistance line and the 55-day SMA. Above this area the downside pressure should mitigate somewhat.
  • If the selling impetus picks up extra pace, the next relevant support aligns at 2017 low at 114.85.

Today last price 117.66
Today Daily Change 89
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 118.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.21
Daily SMA50 121.28
Daily SMA100 122.74
Daily SMA200 124.58
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.74
Previous Daily Low 118.08
Previous Weekly High 119.88
Previous Weekly Low 117.68
Previous Monthly High 123.36
Previous Monthly Low 120.04
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 117.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.37

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD sliding below 1.1200 amid trade tensions, Italian uncertainty

EUR/USD has kicked off the by falling below 1.1200. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy's Salvini is calling for elections.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is recovering amid hopes for blocking a no-deal Brexit

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, up. MPs are contemplating ways to prevent a no-deal Brexit by forcing the government to ask for an extension to Article 50.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones

Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496

With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trade tensions boost the yen, fresh attempts to halt a hard Brexit

Reports suggest that talks between the US and China may not resume. Goldman Sachs has said that Chinese stocks may be overvalued as outflows may hurt it while the chances of a US recession have risen.

