EUR/JPY: taking on extra highs on softer Yen ahead of ECB

- The focus over the week will be on the ECB, as well as US CPI and Retail Sales.
- How much of the European Central Bank (ECB) is already priced in?
EUR/JPY is currently bid, trading some 0.16% higher travelling between a low of 1118.43 and 118.67. The focus over the week will be on the ECB, as well as US CPI and Retail Sales - The question is, how much of the European Central Bank (ECB) is already priced in and how far will the Yen fall on the back of rising global yields and a return of risk appetite?
Yields have begun to move off recent lows as risks on the trade front have receded, and this, in turn, is leaning heavily on the Yen which has otherwise enjoyed a run of safe-haven flows over the summer period. Looking ahead, the next major risk in the ECB, but at the same time, the Dollar could be a spanner in the works for the bears.
ECB expected to be dovish
With respect to the ECB, analysts at TD Securities explained that they are on the dovish side of expectations, looking for a 20bps rate cut and €40bn/month of QE:
"We're fairly comfortable with our downside view on rates, though less certain on QE given the scale of push-back from some of the ECB hawks recently.A more-dovish-than-expected ECB puts downside risks back into view for EURUSD, with renewed QE as the main headwind. Prospects for a sustained move lower depend more on future signals, however, as much of the Fed/ECB policy divergence may already be priced."
US data in focus
With regards to the US data, we have the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later this month as well and considering the less negative backdrop when it comes to trade talks, the FOMC might come to the conclusion that a 50 basis point cut would be far too aggressive and depending on data, they may even hold off entirely which would weigh heavily on the euro and likely on the cross as well. On the flip side, should data fall in the same camp as last week's disappointment in the Nonfarm Payrolls data, then a 25 basis point cut could still dishevel the Dollar, which is currently the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry basket - Thus supporting the euro and, most likely, the cross as well.
EUR/JPY levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|118.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|117.71
|Daily SMA50
|119.45
|Daily SMA100
|121.14
|Daily SMA200
|123.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.52
|Previous Daily Low
|117.74
|Previous Weekly High
|118.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|115.86
|Previous Monthly High
|120.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|116.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|117.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside
The candlestick setup on EUR/USD's daily chart favors an extension of the recovery rally from recent lows near 1.0926. The pair could challenge resistance at 1.1107 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB event.
GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.
USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week
USD/JPY is currently trading firmer near 107.40, having traveled from a low of 107.18 on the session so far after the US President Trump said that the US will be talking to China next week and that China wants a deal.
Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle
The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle for the first time since late Augst.
US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July
Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July.