EUR/JPY struggles near mid-158.00s, over one-month low amid notable JPY strength

- EUR/JPY drifts lower for the second successive day and drops to over a one-month low.
- A softer risk tone, along with BoJ rate hike bets, boosts the JPY and exerts some pressure.
- Dovish ECB expectations contribute to the slide and support prospects for further losses.
The EUR/JPY cross attracts sellers for the second successive day on Wednesday and drops to the 158.20 area, or its lowest level since August 5 during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips in the last hour and currently trade around the mid-158.00s, still down nearly 0.30% for the day amid some follow-through buying around the Japanese Yen (JPY).
Investors turn cautious ahead of the release of the crucial US consumer inflation figures later this Wednesday, which will play a key role in influencing expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path. This is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and drives some haven flows towards the JPY. Adding to this, hawkish remarks by Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Junko Nagakawa provide an additional boost to the JPY and exert downward pressure on the EUR/JPY cross.
Nagakawa noted that even after the July rate hike, real interest rates remain deeply negative, and accommodative monetary conditions are maintained. She added that the BoJ is likely to adjust the degree of monetary easing if the economy and prices move in line with its projection. In contrast, the European Central Bank (ECB) is almost certain to lower rates again at its September meeting on Thursday amid declining inflation in the Eurozone. This further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/JPY cross.
The JPY bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by a Reuters monthly poll, which showed that business confidence at big Japanese manufacturers sank to a seven-month low of 4 in September, down sharply from 10 in the previous month. Adding to this, the mood at non-manufacturers fell for a third consecutive month, to a one-year-low, suggesting a gloomy sentiment. This, however, does little to lend any support to the EUR/JPY cross, suggesting that the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favor of bearish traders.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|-0.41%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.11%
|-0.21%
|EUR
|0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.30%
|0.12%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.37%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|0.15%
|-0.16%
|JPY
|0.41%
|0.30%
|0.37%
|0.40%
|0.43%
|0.49%
|0.19%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|-0.40%
|0.04%
|0.12%
|-0.20%
|AUD
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|-0.07%
|-0.43%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.22%
|NZD
|-0.11%
|-0.22%
|-0.15%
|-0.49%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|-0.30%
|CHF
|0.21%
|0.09%
|0.16%
|-0.19%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares gains to near 0.6650, as focus shifts to US CPI
AUD/USD is paring back gains to trade near 0.6650 in the Asian session on Wednesday, helped by renewed US Dollar weakness. Further upside appears capped amid RBA Hunter's comments while traders wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation data.
USD/JPY slumps toward 141.00 after BoJ Nagakawa's hawkish comments
USD/JPY meets fresh supply and plunges to its lowest in eight months, eyeing 141.00. The Japanese Yen receives a boost from the hawkish commentary from BoJ board member Nagakawa. Traders now look to key US CPI report for further trading impetus.
Gold price refreshes weekly top, tests short-term trading range hurdle ahead of US CPI
Gold price attracts some buyers for the third straight day on Wednesday and touches a fresh weekly high, around the $2.520-2,521 region during the Asian session. The commodity, however, remains confined in a multi-week-old trading range as traders await the release of the latest US CPI figures due later today.
Bitcoin breaks above $56,000 resistance level
Bitcoin price approaches a critical support level; if it holds, it might pave the way for further recovery. However, Ethereum and Ripple find rejection around their resistance level and could be poised for declines, diverging from BTC’s potential rebound.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Jittery markets fear the ECB, US inflation and more Premium
Is there still a chance? Investors hope for a 50-bps rate cut from the Fed but also fear a global recession is underway. The world's three largest economies, the US, China, and the eurozone, are set to rock global markets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.