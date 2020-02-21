EUR/JPY struggles for direction around 121.00

- EUR/JPY alternates gains with losses below the 121.00 mark.
- The yen regains some buying interest and weighs on the cross.
- Better-than-expected PMIs in the core Euroland lends support to EUR.
After climbing to fresh 4-week highs near 121.50 on Thursday, EUR/JPY met some selling pressure and it has now receded to the 121.00 area amidst exchanged risk-appetite trends.
EUR/JPY focused on China, data
Auspicious results from the preliminary readings of the manufacturing PMIs in the core euro area for the current month have given much-needed oxygen to the single currency and boosted the cross to levels just above 121.00 the figure during early trade.
However, unabated concerns around the Chinese COVID-19 have spurred the demand for the safe haven universe and at the same time mitigated the recent selling pressure in the Japanese currency, limiting the upside in the cross somehow.
In the docket, and other than European PMIs, market will publish its advanced gauges in the US economy for the month of February later in the session seconded by Existing Home Sales and several speeches from FOMC members.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.05% at 120.95 and faces the next barrier at 121.39 (weekly high Feb.20) followed by 122.65 (monthly high Dec.13) and then 122.87 (2020 high Jan.16). On the other hand, a drop below 118.46 (2020 low Feb.18) would expose 117.07 (monthly low Oct.7 2019) and finally 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
