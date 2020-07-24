EUR/JPY stays offered and in corrective mode near 123.00

- EUR/JPY comes under extra selling pressure on Friday.
- The cross drops to 2-day lows just above the 123.00 mark.
- Dollar weakness remains the name of the game in markets.
After clinching new monthly peaks beyond the 124.00 yardstick on Wednesday/Thursday, EUR/JPY has triggered a move lower which seems to have found contention just above 123,00 the figure.
EUR/JPY looks to risk trends for direction
EUR/JPY is extending further south the recent rejection from levels past the 124.00 mark earlier in the week.
The leg lower in the cross comes despite the persistent bid bias in the European currency, although the sharp sell-off in the greenback appears to be lending extra legs to the demand for the Japanese yen, which in turn keeps EUR/JPY under pressure.
The leg lower also follows some technical correction if we consider the cross was navigating the overbought region in past sessions (as per the daily RSI).
In the docket, flash prints for manufacturing/services PMIs in the core Euroland surprised to the upside, adding to the idea that the recovery post-pandemic could have a more solid base.
In the US, Markit will also publish its flash PMI gauges followed by New Home Sales for the month of June.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.67% at 123.08 and a drop below 122.87 (monthly high Jan.16) would expose 121.14 (monthly high Mar.25) and then 119.91 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, the next up barrier is located at 124.43 (2020 high Jun.5) followed by 126.80 (monthly high Apr.17 2019) and finally 127.50 (2019 high Mar.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.16 amid mixed US data, Sino-American tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16 after hitting the highest since 2018. Eurozone PMIs have shown a return to growth supporting the euro. US New Home Sales beat expectations but Markit's PMIs missed. COVID-19 figures are awaited. Sino-American tensions remain elevated.
XAU/USD continues to soar toward the all-time high
Gold has had another positive session and this could be the sixth consecutive day in a row the price has increased if the daily price stays in the positive. We would need to go back to 7th January to see the last time that happened.
GBP/USD advancing as UK Retail Sales beat with 13.9%
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.2800 after UK retail sales beat expectations with 13.9% in June. PMIs have also smashed estimates with the composite hitting 57.1 points. The safe-haven dollar is bid amid intensifying SIno-American tensions.
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250.
WTI jumps 1.50% to regain $41.50 despite US-China tensions
WTI (futures on Nymex) has staged a V-shaped recovery from the daily low of 40.72, now looking to extend the pullback above 41.50.