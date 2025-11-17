TRENDING:
EUR/JPY slips near 179.50 after less disappointing Japan’s preliminary Q3 GDP data

  • EUR/JPY depreciates as the Japanese Yen holds gains after Japan’s preliminary Q3 GDP data came in less negative.
  • Japan’s preliminary GDP declined 0.4% QoQ in Q3, beating expectations for a 0.6% drop.
  • The Euro may also regain support amid cautious sentiment over the ECB’s near-term monetary policy outlook.
EUR/JPY slips near 179.50 after less disappointing Japan’s preliminary Q3 GDP data
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY extends its losses for the second consecutive day after pulling back from a record high of 179.97 reached in the previous session, trading around 179.40 during the Asian hours on Monday. The currency cross remains subdued as the Japanese Yen (JPY) holds ground after the release of better-than-expected Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter.

Japan’s preliminary GDP fell 0.4% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in Q3 2025, reversing the 0.6% growth seen in Q2 but outperforming expectations for a 0.6% contraction. On an annualized basis, the economy shrank 1.8%, a smaller drop than the anticipated 2.5% decline, following a slightly revised 2.3% expansion in the previous quarter.

However, the JPY could face challenges as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to keep interest rates low, stressing that monetary policy must continue supporting solid economic growth and stable inflation.

Meanwhile, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda pointed to firm consumption driven by rising household incomes and a tightening labor market, adding that underlying inflation is steadily moving toward the central bank’s 2% target, signaling that a rate hike remains a near-term possibility.

The EUR/JPY cross may regain its ground as the Euro (EUR) could further receive support from the cautious sentiment surrounding the near-term European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy outlook. The ECB is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, supported by stable economic performance and inflation near target.

Bloomberg reported on Saturday that European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council Member Olli Rehn cautioned that the risk of slowing inflation should not be overlooked, though upside risks remain. Rehn noted that the euro-area economy is holding up despite disruptions from the Trump administration’s tariff policies, with growth slow but steady. He also emphasized the need for strong bank buffers and a vigilant policy stance.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Japan’s Cabinet Office on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Japan during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Japan’s economic activity. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Sun Nov 16, 2025 23:50 (Prel)

Frequency: Quarterly

Actual: -0.4%

Consensus: -0.6%

Previous: 0.5%

Source: Japanese Cabinet Office

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
