- EUR/JPY is struggling to deliver a breakout of the Descending Triangle ahead of the ECB policy.
- The ECB might continue hiking interest rates despite the softened Eurozone HICP.
- Another 50 bps interest rate hike is expected from the ECB.
The EUR/JPY pair has struggled to surpass the critical resistance of 141.75 in the early Tokyo session. The cross is expected to remain sideways till the announcement of the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB).
On Wednesday, the preliminary headline Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) softened to 8.5% from the consensus of 9.0% due to easing energy prices. However, the ECB is expected to continue to remain hawkish as the road to price stability is far from over.
Analysts at Danske Bank expect ECB President Christine Lagarde to continue to sound very hawkish and signal that further rate hikes are coming, particularly giving guidance for another 50bps hike in March.
EUR/JPY is auctioning near the downward-sloping trendline of the Descending Triangle chart pattern on an hourly scale, which indicates a contraction in volatility. The downward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from January 25 high at 142.29 while the horizontal support is placed from January 25 low at 140.75.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 141.40 is overlapping the EUR/JPY price, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is still oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, which signifies an absence of a potential trigger.
For an upside move, the cross needs to surpass January 25 high at 142.29, which will drive the asset toward January 11 high at 142.61 followed by October 24 low at 143.72.
On the flip side, a break below January 25 low around 140.76 will be a breakdown of the chart pattern, which will drag the asset towards January 5 low at 140.14. A slippage below the same will expose the cross for more downside toward January 17 high at 139.62.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|141.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.68
|Daily SMA50
|141.97
|Daily SMA100
|143.04
|Daily SMA200
|140.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.62
|Previous Daily Low
|140.74
|Previous Weekly High
|142.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.47
|Previous Monthly High
|142.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
