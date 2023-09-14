In the short term, the EUR/JPY hourly chart depicts the pair diving to a three-day low, with bulls and bears fighting just below the 157.00 figure. If the pair achieves a daily close below that level, expect a re-test of the weekly low of 156.58 before the cross extends its losses toward the 156.00 figure. On the flip side, if the currency pair ends the day above 157.00, an upward correction is seen toward 157.52/64, a zone of confluence, where the Kijun-Sen, Tenkan-Sen, and the Senkou Span A and B lie before resuming its uptrend.

After achieving another lower low, the currency pair is neutrally biased yet remains above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), seen as a bullish signal. Nonetheless, the Chikou Span crossing below the price action and the cross-over of the Tenkan-Sen below the Kijun-Sen gives two bearish signals that, summed to the market structure, portray the pair as slightly tilted to the downside.

Late in the North American session, the EUR/JPY pair plunged sharply following a dovish rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB), which raised rates by 25 bps for the tenth time since the central bank began its tightening cycle. Hence, the cross-currency pair extends its losses of 0.78%, falling to a new three-day low of 156.64 but shy of a new weekly low. The pair exchanges hands at 156.91.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.