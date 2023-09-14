- EUR/JPY falls 0.78% to a three-day low of 156.64 after ECB raises rates by 25 bps but signals caution.
- Technical outlook turns bearish as Chikou Span crosses below price action and Tenkan-Sen dips below Kijun-Sen.
- Short-term battle ensues below the 157.00 mark; a daily close below could trigger a re-test of the weekly low at 156.58.
Late in the North American session, the EUR/JPY pair plunged sharply following a dovish rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB), which raised rates by 25 bps for the tenth time since the central bank began its tightening cycle. Hence, the cross-currency pair extends its losses of 0.78%, falling to a new three-day low of 156.64 but shy of a new weekly low. The pair exchanges hands at 156.91.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After achieving another lower low, the currency pair is neutrally biased yet remains above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), seen as a bullish signal. Nonetheless, the Chikou Span crossing below the price action and the cross-over of the Tenkan-Sen below the Kijun-Sen gives two bearish signals that, summed to the market structure, portray the pair as slightly tilted to the downside.
In the short term, the EUR/JPY hourly chart depicts the pair diving to a three-day low, with bulls and bears fighting just below the 157.00 figure. If the pair achieves a daily close below that level, expect a re-test of the weekly low of 156.58 before the cross extends its losses toward the 156.00 figure. On the flip side, if the currency pair ends the day above 157.00, an upward correction is seen toward 157.52/64, a zone of confluence, where the Kijun-Sen, Tenkan-Sen, and the Senkou Span A and B lie before resuming its uptrend.
EUR/JPY hourly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.92
|Today Daily Change
|-1.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|158.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|158.21
|Daily SMA50
|157.18
|Daily SMA100
|154.33
|Daily SMA200
|148.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.66
|Previous Daily Low
|158.01
|Previous Weekly High
|158.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|157
|Previous Monthly High
|159.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in six months near 1.0630 Premium
EUR/USD lost over a hundred pips after the ECB rate hike. It bottomed at 1.0631, the lowest intraday level since March 17. The pair remains under pressure due to a weaker Euro, while the latest economic reports support the US Dollar.
GBP/USD consolidates losses below the 200-day SMA
After moving sideways for days, GBP/USD broke to the downside, falling to the lowest level since late May at 1.2396. The US Dollar strengthened after upbeat US Retail Sales, Jobless Claims, and PPI data. The pair posted the first close below the 200-day SMA since March.
Gold bounces from lower lows, hovers around $1,910 Premium
Gold prices extended their monthly decline, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,901 in the aftermath of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement. The bright metal later rebounded amid optimistic stocks, although it holds around the $1,910 price zone.
Five stablecoins eclipse Bitcoin by dominating more than 60% of the on-chain transactions
Bitcoin is considered to be the king of cryptocurrencies – and rightfully so: BTC is responsible for half the market capitalization of the crypto space.
Nvidia Stock Forecast: NVDA stock weakens despite sharing in Arm IPO bonanza
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has sold off after gaining 1.1% after Thursday's open. The stock ran up to a session high of $459.87, on general excitement over the Arm Holdings (ARM) Initial Public Offering (IPO), but after only 45 minutes of trading lost all its gains.