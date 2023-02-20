EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Some consolidation likely ahead of extra gains

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY gives away part of Friday’s move to YTD highs.
  • Extra gains should retarget the December 2022 peak near 146.70.

EUR/JPY faces some downside pressure following Friday’s yearly highs in the 143.65/70 band.

While the cross looks somewhat side-lined for the time being, a convincing breakout of the 2023 high at 143.67 (February 17) could trigger a move higher to, initially, the December 2022 top at 146.72 (December 15).

In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA, today at 141.25, the outlook for the cross is expected to remain positive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 143.09
Today Daily Change 63
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 143.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 141.73
Daily SMA50 141.5
Daily SMA100 143.08
Daily SMA200 141.25
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.67
Previous Daily Low 142.85
Previous Weekly High 143.67
Previous Weekly Low 140.19
Previous Monthly High 142.86
Previous Monthly Low 137.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 143.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 143.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 142.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 142.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 144.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 144.66

 

 

