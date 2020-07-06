EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Rebound now targets the 122.00 area

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY’s rebound to multi-day highs comes along the risk-on mood.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the key 122.00 hurdle.

EUR/JPY advances to multi-day peaks in well past the 121.00 yardstick at the beginning of the week, always on the back of the improved sentiment in the risk complex.

If bull manage to push higher, then the next hurdle of relevance will be at the mid-June tops in the 122.00 neighbourhood.

As long as the cross is above the 200-day SMA in the 119.60 region, the outlook on the cross is seen as constructive. This contention area is also reinforced by June’s lows in the 119.30 region.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.54
Today Daily Change 86
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 120.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.84
Daily SMA50 118.98
Daily SMA100 118.83
Daily SMA200 119.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.04
Previous Daily Low 120.61
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.05
Previous Monthly High 124.43
Previous Monthly Low 119.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades

EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown

AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown

AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected. 

AUD/USD News

Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support

Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support

Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns.  A test of $1800 mark on the cards?

Gold News

GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus

GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus

GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.

GBP/USD News

WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data

WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data

WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures