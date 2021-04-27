EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Next target comes in at 131.00

- EUR/JPY extends the upside to the 130.80 region.
- Next on the upside comes in the YTD tops near 131.00.
EUR/JPY adds to the recent recovery and slowly approaches the key 131.00 neighbourhood.
Current price action suggests further consolidation remains well on the cards in the near-term, although a potential break higher seems to have gathered extra steam as of late. That said, the 2021 highs just below 131.00 the figure comes up next ahead of the 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 126.13 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.8
|Today Daily Change
|27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|130.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.21
|Daily SMA50
|129.48
|Daily SMA100
|127.95
|Daily SMA200
|126.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.76
|Previous Daily Low
|130.21
|Previous Weekly High
|130.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.59
|Previous Monthly High
|130.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited
An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.