EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further upside in the pipeline with target at 130.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY extends the upside momentum beyond 129.00.
  • Immediately to the upside emerges the YTD high near 130.00.

EUR/JPY’s weekly recovery stays well and sound for yet another session and manage to surpass the key barrier at 129.00 the figure.

If bulls remain in control, then the next target should emerge at the 2021 highs just below 130.00 (February 25). Further north of this area comes in 130.14 (November 7 2018) ahead of the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).

Reinforcing the idea of extra gains, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) near 127.00, where also converges the 50-day SMA.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.46 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.28
Today Daily Change 38
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 129.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 127.79
Daily SMA50 126.93
Daily SMA100 125.69
Daily SMA200 124.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 129.46
Previous Daily Low 128.74
Previous Weekly High 129.98
Previous Weekly Low 127.5
Previous Monthly High 129.98
Previous Monthly Low 126.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 129.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 128.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 127.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 129.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 129.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 130.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell

EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious

GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support

XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support

Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.

Gold News

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.

Read more

US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.00 ahead of Powell, data

US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.00 ahead of Powell, data

DXY trades without clear direction around the 91.00 level. Investors’ attention remains on yields and US inflation. Fed’s Powell, Initial Claims next of relevance in the docket.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures