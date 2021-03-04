EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further upside in the pipeline with target at 130.00

- EUR/JPY extends the upside momentum beyond 129.00.
- Immediately to the upside emerges the YTD high near 130.00.
EUR/JPY’s weekly recovery stays well and sound for yet another session and manage to surpass the key barrier at 129.00 the figure.
If bulls remain in control, then the next target should emerge at the 2021 highs just below 130.00 (February 25). Further north of this area comes in 130.14 (November 7 2018) ahead of the summer 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).
Reinforcing the idea of extra gains, EUR/JPY keeps trading above the immediate support line (off November 19 2020 low) near 127.00, where also converges the 50-day SMA.
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 124.46 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.28
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|129.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|127.79
|Daily SMA50
|126.93
|Daily SMA100
|125.69
|Daily SMA200
|124.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.46
|Previous Daily Low
|128.74
|Previous Weekly High
|129.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.5
|Previous Monthly High
|129.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
