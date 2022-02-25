EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further downside on the cards

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY remains well under pressure around 129.00.
  • Next on the downside emerges the 2022 low at 127.90.

EUR/JPY extends the weekly bearishness and revisits the 128.70 region, where some initial contention has emerged so far.

Further losses in EUR/JPY remains well in the pipeline in light of the recent price action and following the risk aversion scenario. That said, a deeper pullback could initially visit the 2022 low at 127.91 (February 24) followed by the December 2021 low in the mid-127.00s (December 20).

Further downside in the cross is likely below the 2-month line near 128.90. On the longer term, the outlook for the cross is seen as negative while below the 200-day SMA, today at 130.34.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 129.07
Today Daily Change 86
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 129.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 130.63
Daily SMA50 130.19
Daily SMA100 130.21
Daily SMA200 130.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 130.05
Previous Daily Low 127.92
Previous Weekly High 131.91
Previous Weekly Low 130.04
Previous Monthly High 131.6
Previous Monthly Low 128.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 128.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 129.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 128.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 127.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 126.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 130.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 131.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 132.49

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount

EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv

GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv

GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting. 

GBP/USD News

Gold relatively calm in the $1900 area as US data eyed, Russia/Ukraine war rumbles on

Gold relatively calm in the $1900 area as US data eyed, Russia/Ukraine war rumbles on

Gold traders are taking a breather on Friday after Thursday’s big moves, with prices near flat in the $1900 area. Focus remains on the Russia/Ukraine war as fighting intensifies and the West mulls further sanctions. Upcoming US data will also be closely watched for any implications for Fed tightening expectations.

Gold News

GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv

GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv

GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting. 

GBP/USD News

BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control

BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control

Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures