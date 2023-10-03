EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Further consolidation in store

- EUR/JPY hovers around the 157.00 region on Tuesday.
- The cross remains poised for extra range bound trade.
EUR/JPY navigates a narrow range around 157.00 following Monday’s strong pullback.
In the meantime, the cross remains stuck within the consolidative range and the breakout of it exposes a visit to the so far monthly high of 158.65 (September 13) prior to the 2023 top at 159.76 (August 30), which precedes the key round level at 160.00.
So far, the longer term positive outlook for the cross appears favoured while above the 200-day SMA, today at 149.58.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.99
|Today Daily Change
|48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|157.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.78
|Daily SMA50
|157.64
|Daily SMA100
|155.51
|Daily SMA200
|149.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.48
|Previous Daily Low
|157
|Previous Weekly High
|158.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|156.71
|Previous Monthly High
|158.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.47
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0450 after US job openings data
EUR/USD dropped to a fresh 2023-low near 1.0450 on Tuesday. After the data from the US showed that the number of job openings rose unexpectedly in August, the US Dollar extended its rally and caused the pair to turn south in the American session.
GBP/USD reversed direction, drops to 1.2050 on broad USD strength
After recovering to the 1.2100 area on Tuesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction and fell sharply to the 1.2050 area. The US Dollar gathered strength after the data showed a bigger-than-forecast increase in job openings in August and forced the pair to come under renewed bearish pressure.
Gold retreats below $1,820 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and dropped below $1,820 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Following the upbeat employment data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to fresh multi-year highs above 4.7% and weighed on XAU/USD.
Chainlink price still trapped in range despite exhausted macro downtrend
Chainlink price eyes the upper boundary of a range at $8.148. It comes after the macro downtrend concluded, and could be the path to a new confirmed macro uptrend for LINK.
S&P 500 Forecast: 4,300 becomes resistance for lagging index
S&P 500 lost 0.74% last week, its fourth consecutive losing streak. Equity index stayed uncertain and closed flat on Monday. Tuesday begins with index shedding ground once more as 4,300 turns into resistance.