EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro kicks off 2020 with a drop to two-week lows near 121.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY retracement down is extending as 2020 is starting. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 121.00 figure. 
 

EUR/JPY weekly chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear flag wile below the main weekly simple moving averages. The market is currently rejecting the 124.00 handle. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is forming a head-and-shoulders top while trading above the main daily simple moving average (DMAs) and the 121.00 handle.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The bears are challenging the 121.00 handle and the 200-SMA on the four-hour chart. A break below the mentioned level can attract further selling interest towards 120.86, 120.61 and the 120.23/119.90 price zone. Resistance is seen at the 121.42/68 price zone and 122.12 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
    

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.21
Today Daily Change -0.77
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 121.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.43
Daily SMA50 120.83
Daily SMA100 119.65
Daily SMA200 121.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.43
Previous Daily Low 121.3
Previous Weekly High 124.2
Previous Weekly Low 121.03
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.73
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.12 as the dollar kicks off 2020 on a stronger note

EUR/USD falls below 1.12 as the dollar kicks off 2020 on a stronger note

EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.12, paring previous gains as the greenback is recovering. China's RRR cut and hopes for a US-Sino trade deal are boosting stocks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles under 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty, USD strength

GBP/USD tumbles under 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty, USD strength

GBP/USD kicked off the new year by retreating from the highs it reached in the dying days of 2019 and trades closer to 1.3150. Uncertainty about the future UK-EU relations is weighing on sterling. 

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin loses momentum against Ethereum in 2020

Bitcoin loses momentum against Ethereum in 2020

Bulls are in place to boost the Ether in the short term. XRP/USD shows an upward divergence in the short term. Bitcoin may suffer significant losses in the coming weeks.

Read more

Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength

Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010.

Gold News

USD/JPY accelerates decline, hits two-month lows near 108.20

USD/JPY accelerates decline, hits two-month lows near 108.20

The USD/JPY dropped further after the beginning of the American session and tumbled to 108.19, the lowest level since November 4.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures