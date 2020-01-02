- EUR/JPY retracement down is extending as 2020 is starting.
- The level to beat for bears is the 121.00 figure.
EUR/JPY weekly chart
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63
|Today daily open
|121.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.43
|Daily SMA50
|120.83
|Daily SMA100
|119.65
|Daily SMA200
|121.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.43
|Previous Daily Low
|121.3
|Previous Weekly High
|124.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.03
|Previous Monthly High
|124.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|121.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|120.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|123.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.64
