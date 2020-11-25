EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro aiming towards 125.00 resistance area

  • EUR/JPY rally extends beyond 124.00 and approaches 125.00 resistance area.
  • Immediate support levels are 124.15 and the 50-day SMA at 123.60.

The euro has extended its uptrend against the Japanese yen on Wednesday, breaking above the 100-day SMA, at 124.00, reaching two-week lows at 124.50 area.  

Technical indicators on the daily chart allow for further euro rally, with the RSI still below overbought territory. On the upside, the next level of relevance is the 125.00 area, which stopped euro bulls on October 9 and 20 and November 9. Once above there, the pair might aim towards 126.10 (September 11 high) and 126.45 (September 10 high)

On the downside, immediate support lies at 124.15 (intra-day support) and below here, the 50-day SMA at 123.60 and  122.85 (November 19 low).

EUR/JPY daily chart

Technical levels to watch

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.5
Today Daily Change 0.29
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 124.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.22
Daily SMA50 123.58
Daily SMA100 124.05
Daily SMA200 121.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.35
Previous Daily Low 123.63
Previous Weekly High 124.44
Previous Weekly Low 122.85
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.21

 

 

