- The EUR/JPY pair consolidates in the 134.20-135.50 range on downbeat sentiment.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Trapped within the 134.50-135.45 range amidst the lack of a catalyst.
EUR/JPY is subdued as the Asian Pacific session begins, within Wednesday’s 134.70/135.45 range, amidst a dismal sentiment, courtesy of continuing Ukraine-Russia hostilities and global central bank tightening. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 134.99.
On Wednesday, the EUR/JPY opened near the day’s lows and seesawed near the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) around 134.80s. EUR/JPY bulls entered the market in the European session and lifted the pair above the 135.00 mark, but the Fed’s March minutes increased risk-aversion, dragging the cross-currency down towards current levels.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
After reaching a YTD high at 137.54, the EUR/JPY slid almost 300 pips in three consecutive days. Since then, the EUR/JPY has been range-bound in the 134.50-135.45 range, unable to break upwards/downwards of its boundaries. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60.98 exited overbought conditions on March 30, when the pair fell from 136.84 to 134.60 and has enough room to spare in the case that EUR bulls aim to push prices higher.
Upwards, the EUR/JPY’s first resistance would be 135.00. A decisive break would expose 135.45, followed by the 136.00 mark. On the flip side, the EUR/JPY first support would be 134.50. Breach of the latter would expose April 5 daily low at 134.29, followed by the psychological 134.00 level.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|
134.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|134.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.56
|Daily SMA50
|130.82
|Daily SMA100
|130.08
|Daily SMA200
|130.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.13
|Previous Daily Low
|134.3
|Previous Weekly High
|137.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|134
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
