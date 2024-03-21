EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish momentum upheld, short-term market correction on the horizon

When analyzing with Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the broader scale indicates that, despite a negative outlook in the short term, the pair maintains its position above the 20, 100, 200-day Simple Moving Averages, suggesting that, on a wider scope, the buyers are still firmly in control. However, if the technical correction extends below any of these levels the trend might slowly shift in favor of the seller.

When examining the hourly chart, the RSI reveals some variability, with the latest reading at 47. This value is notably lower than the daily readings, suggesting that sellers might be gaining some ground in the short term. In addition, the MACD prints red bards which adds arguments to the growing selling pressure on the shorter timeframes.

On the daily chart , the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows an overall positive trend. However, imminent overbought conditions suggest a possible downward retracement could soon emerge as buyers may continue taking profits. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to print green bars, suggesting a steady buying momentum

The EUR/JPY pair shows slight losses of 0.26% during Thursday's session. Despite sporadic fluctuations, there is a largely upward trend, indicating a strong position for buyers. Yet, recent subtle signs of selling pressure hint at a potential challenge to the continuity of the bullish trend for the next sessions.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.