EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish momentum upheld, short-term market correction on the horizon

  • The daily RSI was rejected near the overbought region.
  • Hourly chart indicators show a shift in short-term dynamics, with sellers gaining ground.
  • Despite the signs of potential short-term bearish correction, the pair still holds above key SMAs, denoting an overall bullish trend.

The EUR/JPY pair shows slight losses of 0.26% during Thursday's session. Despite sporadic fluctuations, there is a largely upward trend, indicating a strong position for buyers. Yet, recent subtle signs of selling pressure hint at a potential challenge to the continuity of the bullish trend for the next sessions.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows an overall positive trend. However, imminent overbought conditions suggest a possible downward retracement could soon emerge as buyers may continue taking profits. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to print green bars, suggesting a steady buying momentum

EUR/JPY daily chart

When examining the hourly chart, the RSI reveals some variability, with the latest reading at 47. This value is notably lower than the daily readings, suggesting that sellers might be gaining some ground in the short term. In addition, the MACD prints red bards which adds arguments to the growing selling pressure on the shorter timeframes.

EUR/JPY hourly chart

When analyzing with Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the broader scale indicates that, despite a negative outlook in the short term, the pair maintains its position above the 20, 100, 200-day Simple Moving Averages, suggesting that, on a wider scope, the buyers are still firmly in control. However, if the technical correction extends below any of these levels the trend might slowly shift in favor of the seller.

 

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 164.73
Today Daily Change -0.48
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 165.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 162.55
Daily SMA50 161.37
Daily SMA100 160.31
Daily SMA200 158.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 165.36
Previous Daily Low 163.69
Previous Weekly High 162.41
Previous Weekly Low 160.22
Previous Monthly High 163.72
Previous Monthly Low 158.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 164.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 164.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 164.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 163.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 162.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 165.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 166.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 167.48

 

 

