EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears take back control into the Fed

- EUR/JPY bears are in town capping the spike.
- Markets will now await the FEd, but the downside is compelling.
EUR/JPY has made a firm advance ahead of today's Federal Reserve meeting as the greenback takes a dive.
DXY hourly chart
EUR/JPY hourly chart
While the Fed is a wild car, it should be noted that the daily chart is well and truly overextended:
On the 4-hour chart, the situation is more clear:
There is a structure at the 19th April spike that has a confluence with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 in tense trading
EUR/USD is marginally higher just below the 1.2100 figure, as speculative interest waits for the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. ECB’s Lagarde reiterated that “there are still downside risks,” for the EU.
GBP/USD edges above 1.39 as tension mounts
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, drifting higher as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
GBP/USD edges above 1.39 as tension mounts
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, drifting higher as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD rebounds from two-week lows to $1775 ahead of the FOMC
Metals recovered strength during the American session and ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold prices bounced sharply from weekly lows back above $1770. The yellow metal awaits Powell with a positive intraday tone.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price showed exhaustion of buyers before hitting a local top at $57,184 due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.