EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bears again aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

- EUR/JPY fades pullback from an intraday low of 124.52.
- Bearish MACD, failures to keep bounces off the key Fibonacci retracement favor sellers.
- 200-bar EMA, monthly falling trend line challenge buyers.
EUR/JPY prints 0.15% intraday losses while easing to 124.73 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Given the pair’s another downside break of 200-bar EMA, sellers are currently targeting a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the run-up from July 24 to September 01, around 124.45. Also acting as an additional filter to the EUR/JPY south-run is July 30 top around 124.30.
Should the quote manages to drop beneath 124.30, bears can aim for 123.90 and the 123.00 threshold.
Alternatively, a sustained break of 200- bar EMA, currently around 125.10, will direct buyers towards a falling trend line from September 01, at 126.13 now.
If at all the EUR/JPY bulls manage to cross the stated resistance line, the resultant upward trajectory can aim for 126.50 and the monthly top of 127.07.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|124.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|124.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.55
|Daily SMA50
|124.52
|Daily SMA100
|121.86
|Daily SMA200
|120.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.77
|Previous Daily Low
|124.76
|Previous Weekly High
|126.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.43
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|124.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|123.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|125.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pays a little heed to upbeat New Zealand Q2 GDP but stays above 0.6700
NZD/USD keeps the post-Fed recovery despite shrugging off New Zealand (NZ) GDP data. The pair recently ignored NZ Q2 GDP while staying on the path to consolidate the Fed-led losses. Also helping the pair could be the risk recovery ahead of the long day.
AUD/USD: Consolidates Fed-led losses near 0.7300, eyes Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD keeps recovery moves from 0.7277, nursing post-FOMC losses from 0.7331. Fed reiterated readiness to act with no immediate urgency, mildly revising up growth forecasts. Australia’s August month employment data may disappoint buyers but vaccine hopes, trade optimism stay ready to offer surprises.
XAU/USD drifts lower in response to the Federal Reserve
XAU/USD is trading below $1,970, falling off the highs after the Fed published mixed projections and offers no new stimulus.
USD/JPY hardly moves as the Fed fail to inspire any volatility
USD/JPY has barely moved after the FOMC rate decision and policy announcement. The price went to test the previous wave low but then popped back up almost instantly.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.