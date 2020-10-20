EUR/JPY moves higher and tests 124.80, multi-session tops

- EUR/JPY flirts with the 55-day SMA around 124.70/80.
- Risk-on sentiment weighs on the safe haven Yen.
- Stimulus rumours keep feeding the risk-associated galaxy.
The persistent upbeat mood surrounding the riskier assets boosts the strong advance in EUR/JPY to the proximity of the key barrier at 125.00 the figure.
EUR/JPY focuses on risk trends, data
EUR/JPY is up for the third consecutive session on turnaround Tuesday and extends further the rebound from last week’s lows in the 123.00 neighbourhood, where some solid contention seems to have emerged so far.
In fact, market chatter around a package of fiscal stimulus keeps sustaining the sentiment among investors and sparks further selling pressure in the Japanese yen, particularly after Treasury Secretary S.Mnuchin and House Speaker N.Pelosi said talks could resume at some point later on Tuesday.
Data wise in the euro bloc, August’s Current Account surplus narrowed to €21.8 billion in August (from €25.5 billion). Later in the NA session, Building Permits and Housing Starts will take centre stage along with speeches by FOMC’s R.Quarles and C.Evans.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is gaining 0.59% at 124.79 and faces the next barrier at 125.08 (monthly high Oct.9) seconded by 126.46 (weekly high Sep.10) and then 127.07 (2020 high Sep.1). On the downside, a move below 123.48 (100-day SMA) would aim for 123.01 (monthly low Oct.15) and finally 122.37 (monthly low Sep.28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
