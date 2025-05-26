EUR/JPY jumps to near 163.00 as EU-US trade tensions de-escalate

EUR/JPY trades firmly as the Euro gains on diminished trade tensions between the EU and the US.

US President Trump suspended 50% of EU tariffs until July 9.

The Japanese Yen underperforms despite hot Japan National CPI data for April.

The EUR/JPY pair is up 0.45% to 162.60 in European trading hours on Monday, touches a high of 163.00 during the day. The cross strengthens as investors underpinned the Euro (EUR) against the Japanese yen (JPY) on de-escalation in trade tensions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

Trade disputes between economies from both sides of the Atlantic have eased as US President Donald Trump has postponed 50% flat tariffs on the EU to July 9. Trump proposed a 50% duty on imports from the old continent on Friday, which was scheduled to come into action on June 1. Both economies have agreed to advance trade discussions after the EU urged Washington for some time to reach a good deal.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said in a post on X on Sunday that she had a "good" phone call with Trump and that the EU was ready to “advance talks swiftly and decisively." "To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9," she added.

Meanwhile, better-than-projected revised German Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data has also supported the Euro. According to the revised estimates, the German economy expanded by 0.4% in the first quarter of the year, stronger than preliminary expectations and the prior release of 0.2%.

On the Tokyo front, the JPY is underperforming across the board despite a hotter-than-projected Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April, which potentially increases the odds of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in the July meeting.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.10% -0.23% 0.30% -0.10% -0.25% -0.41% 0.16% EUR 0.10% -0.12% 0.46% 0.04% -0.15% -0.31% 0.27% GBP 0.23% 0.12% 0.23% 0.13% -0.03% -0.17% 0.41% JPY -0.30% -0.46% -0.23% -0.40% -0.57% -0.78% -0.15% CAD 0.10% -0.04% -0.13% 0.40% -0.14% -0.30% 0.29% AUD 0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.57% 0.14% -0.19% 0.46% NZD 0.41% 0.31% 0.17% 0.78% 0.30% 0.19% 0.60% CHF -0.16% -0.27% -0.41% 0.15% -0.29% -0.46% -0.60% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

On Friday, Japan’s National CPI excluding Fresh Food rose at a faster pace of 3.6%, compared to estimates of 3.4% and the March reading of 3.2%.